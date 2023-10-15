UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante
Duplexes
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
28
la Marina Baixa
17
Torrevieja
12
Orihuela
7
Guardamar del Segura
6
l Alacanti
4
Alicante
3
Duplex
Clear all
73 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2
2
DUPLEX CAMPORROSSO VILLAGE FINESTRAT with a balcony with sea and mountain views, as well as …
€415,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
4
3
145 m²
5
Key-Ready Apartments with Sea View in Santa Pola, Alicante The complex is located in Santa P…
€285,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
5
3
150 m²
2/3
Luxurious Seafront Apartments with Infinity Pools in Benidorm Alicante The brand new apartme…
€1,65M
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4
3
280 m²
2
Luxury Apartments to Buy in Alicante at a Prime Location in El Albir These apartments to buy…
€890,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
3
3
77 m²
Duplex 2 Bedroom Apartments with Incredible Views in Torrevieja Modern apartments are situat…
€246,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4
2
93 m²
3-Bedroom Modern Apartments Close to the Beach in Torre de la Horadada Modern apartments ar…
€388,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
3
2
85 m²
2/2
Centrally-Located Duplex Apartment Nearby the Beach in Alicante The apartment is situated in…
€340,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4
3
85 m²
11/11
Apartments with Sea Views in Unique Location in Guardamar del Segura The apartments are in G…
€298,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
3
2
170 m²
They say that the blue color — is the color of calm and tranquility, and that is exactly wha…
€525,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2
2
Enjoy the best views of the Benidorm horizon in this beautiful villa with a garden and priva…
€440,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
3
2
See what species we have prepared for you in this beautiful penthouse in the color of Seasca…
€470,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
3
2
See what species we have prepared for you in this beautiful penthouse in the color of Seasca…
€470,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3
3
130 m²
1
€279,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
3
2
162 m²
2
Fantastic duplex with sea views in the urbanization of Los Cerezos in FinestratLive surround…
€280,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
74 m²
1
Duplex for sale in Torrevieja in the La veta area, located on the 1st floor. The total area …
€153,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
3
3
309 m²
If you are looking for a house in which design, exclusivity and comfort are combined with ex…
€785,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2
1
59 m²
Duplex for sale in Torrevieja in the Mar azul area. The total area of 59.00 m2, the plot of …
€147,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
2
1
70 m²
Duplex for sale in Oriuela Costa in the Cabo Roig area. The total area of 70.00 m2, duplex b…
€215,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
3
2
195 m²
2
Duplex for sale in Phine Strat in Camporrosso village, located on the 2nd floor. The total a…
€390,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2
1
66 m²
Duplex is located in a closed urban area with a swimming pool and its parking.Duplex consist…
€195,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3
1
85 m²
Duplex for sale in Torrevieja in the Torretas area. The total area of 85.00 m2 consists of 4…
€190,000
Recommend
Duplex 6 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
6
3
260 m²
Duplex, in the urbanization premium class « Camporosso Village », overlooking the sea, mount…
€550,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Cabo Roig, Spain
2
2
90 m²
Duplex for sale in Oriuela Costa in Las Filipinas. The total area of 90.00 m2 consists of 3 …
€129,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2
2
175 m²
The impressive duplex is located in the prestigious urbanization of the Balcony de Finestrat…
€339,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
70 m²
Duplex for sale in Torrevieja in the Nueva Torrevieja area. The total area of 70.00 m2, dupl…
€163,500
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
3
2
144 m²
2
Magnificent two-tier apartment in a residential area of Sierra Cortina Located in a very qu…
€440,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3
2
83 m²
Duplex for sale in Torrevieja in the El chaparral area. The total area of 83.00 m2, the dupl…
€94,260
Recommend
1 room Duplex
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1
1
78 m²
2
€114,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
2
1
80 m²
4
€47,000
1
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2
2
120 m²
€235,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Properties features in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL