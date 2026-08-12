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Duplexes in Alacant Alicante, Spain

;
Torrevieja
7
Alicante
3
la Marina Baixa
21
Orihuela
4
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62 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Benijofar, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Benijofar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 1
Stylish top floor duplex with a sunlit rooftop terrace and jacuzzi  ideally located close to…
$322,443
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 90 m²
Discover this spectacular, newly renovated duplex, which combines modern style and comfort i…
$227,871
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Corner apartment in Torre de la Horadada located 700m from the sea. 3 bedrooms,  2 bathr…
$567,343
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Duplex in Alicante, Spain
Duplex
Alicante, Spain
Area 212 m²
Real estate Casamayor presents you with this exclusive duplex for sale with sea views on Den…
$895,642
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Los Montesinos, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Los Montesinos, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 1
Amazing top floor duplex house with large roof top terrace, community pool, gym and spa surr…
$310,548
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Duplex with a linear and modern design both outside and inside. It is characterized by its l…
$303,044
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
A new residential in Finestrat, a large plot overlooking the riverbed and also the sea and t…
$668,819
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Apartments with Private Pools and Terraces in Pilar de la Horadada Pilar de la …
$751,883
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Alicante, Spain
Duplex 1 bedroom
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
1 Bedroom Loft-Style Apartments with Pool & Terraces in Benalúa Alicante Located in Alicante…
$337,782
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Los Montesinos, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Los Montesinos, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 1
Awesome top floor duplex house with large roof top terrace, community pool, gym and spa surr…
$345,181
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
1 Bedroom Loft-Style Apartments with Pool & Terraces in Benalúa Alicante Located in Alicante…
$372,725
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
The Duplex Camporosso Village Finestrat apartments with a balcony with a sea view and mounta…
$450,171
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Discover this bright and cozy townhouse located in one of the most sought-after areas of Tor…
$279,822
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 234 m²
Azure Icons by TM is situated on the beachfront of La Fossa in Calpe, with two pedestrian en…
$1,61M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in San Fulgencio, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
San Fulgencio, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Floor 1
Refined superior duplex with an expansive private rooftop terrace, generous interior layout …
$351,770
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Elegant Homes Close to the Beach and Amenities in Torre de la Horadada Modern h…
$529,315
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Duplex in Villajoyosa, Spain
Duplex
Villajoyosa, Spain
Area 215 m²
Orizonne, an exclusive new building residential located in Playa del Torres, Villajoyosa, on…
$736,030
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/3
Golf View Apartments with Communal Pool and Gardens in Monforte del Cid Alicante Nestled wit…
$463,330
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Duplex in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Duplex
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Area 109 m²
We present you Montecala Gardens, apartments in buildings of only 5 houses, with the constru…
$532,333
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 1
Attractive top floor duplex with a large roof top terrace and a community pool located in pr…
$287,102
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
DUPLEX IN CAMPORROSSO STONE VALLEYThis magnificent duplex for sale is located in the prestig…
$592,004
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
El Polop. Provincia Alicante. España. Unique natural landscape in the foothills of Mount P…
$720,710
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
This charming townhouse is located in one of the most peaceful and pleasant areas of Torrevi…
$236,136
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
The residential camporosso Serpentine is distributed in two linear plots, Poniente and Levan…
$643,742
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
We present this charming townhouse located in the Los Altos area of Torrevieja, within the V…
$234,955
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
3 Bedroom Stylish Apartments Near the Beach in Pilar de la Horadada Elegant apartments are s…
$573,065
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Fantastic top-floor beach duplex with a private rooftop terrace, swimming pools for adults a…
$399,803
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Benejuzar, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Benejuzar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 111 m²
2 and 3-Bedroom Modern Design Apartments in Benejúzar These apartments are located in Benejú…
$264,311
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
Sea View Apartments with Rooftop Jacuzzi Close to the Town Center in Torrevieja Apartments a…
$652,220
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Spacious duplex homes with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1 toilet. All homes have a private ga…
$380,535
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Properties features in Alacant Alicante, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
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Luxury
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