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Mountain View Houses for Sale in Alacant Alicante, Spain

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Torrevieja
948
Benidorm
117
Alicante
60
la Marina Baixa
1811
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140 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Polop, Spain
3 bedroom house
Polop, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Code 20260722201002Villa 6 is located in the picturesque part of Polop, among the mountain l…
$606,497
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3 bedroom house in Polop, Spain
3 bedroom house
Polop, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Code 20260722194218The Polop16 complex offers a modern two-storey villa No. 2, well suited f…
$604,257
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3 bedroom house in Polop, Spain
3 bedroom house
Polop, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Code 20260722202913The main advantage of Villa 14 is an enlarged plot of 232 m2, providing m…
$613,176
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3 bedroom house in Polop, Spain
3 bedroom house
Polop, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
Code: 20260707102003For sale a modern detached villa in the new premium complex Polop16, loc…
$511,473
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3 bedroom house in Polop, Spain
3 bedroom house
Polop, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Code 20260722200344Villa 3 in the residential complex Polop16 combines modern architecture, …
$597,795
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3 bedroom house in Polop, Spain
3 bedroom house
Polop, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Code 20260722202125Villa 8 in the complex Polop16 features a balanced combination of living …
$602,036
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3 bedroom house in Polop, Spain
3 bedroom house
Polop, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Code 20260722201451Villa 7 is a practical offer for a buyer who needs a full-fledged modern …
$634,049
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3 bedroom house in Polop, Spain
3 bedroom house
Polop, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Code 20260722195959Modern villa No. 4 with an area of 152 m2 is being built in a closed resi…
$579,698
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3 bedroom house in Polop, Spain
3 bedroom house
Polop, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Code 20260722202457Villa 10 is one of the most technologically advanced offers of the Polop1…
$612,110
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Algorfa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Algorfa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 1
Fantastic villa with a rooftop terrace and awesome lake view, private pool and charming gard…
$667,196
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 207 m²
3 Bedroom Villa with Panoramic Sea Views in Cumbre del Sol, Alicante Located in Cumbre del S…
$3,20M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Stunning 4 bedroom villa, brand new, located in an exclusive luxury residential urbanization…
$1,28M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Benijofar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benijofar, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
Premium villa with private pool, amazing garden, big roof top terrace located near golf cour…
$647,262
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Teulada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 740 m²
Number of floors 1
Fantastic superior villa with infinity pool, large terraces and beautiful sea views located …
$2,78M
VAT
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 272 m²
3 Bedroom Sea View Villa with Infinity Pool in Benitachell Cumbre del Sol Located in Cumbre…
$2,94M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Teulada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 631 m²
Spectacular villa with large roof top terrace, private pool and beautiful sea view located c…
$2,47M
VAT
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 307 m²
Number of floors 2
Incredible modern villa with large infinity pool, garden, basement and breathtaking panorami…
$781,245
VAT
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 6 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 506 m²
6-Bedroom Luxury Detached Panoramic Sea View Villa in Alicante Spain Located in Cumbre del S…
$4,95M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 329 m²
Number of floors 1
High end villa with bountiful rooftop terrace, private pool,  garage and spacious garden loc…
$1,46M
VAT
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Fulgencio, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Fulgencio, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 247 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern villa with private pool, large garden, big terrace, basement, located in nice residen…
$902,738
VAT
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 259 m²
A new housing development in Polop (Costa Blanca), With the delivery of the first houses thi…
$585,953
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3 bedroom townthouse in Rojales, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 2
Key ready and furnished large townhouse with private pool, garden and roof top terrace locat…
$410,318
VAT
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Teulada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 610 m²
Number of floors 1
Excellent superior villa with modern design, large terraces, stunning sea views and infinity…
$2,20M
VAT
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 458 m²
Number of floors 2
Exklusive superior villa with modern design, infinity pool and an amazing panoramic  sea vie…
$2,13M
VAT
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
New build villas, new release for sale! Located in Balcon de Finestrat, these properties off…
$640,721
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 488 m²
Impressive new-built villa with a private pool, large rooftop terrace and panoramic sea view…
$1,55M
VAT
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 240 m²
Number of floors 1
Huge superior villa with large roof top terrace, private pool, garden and awesome sea view l…
$3,13M
VAT
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Stylish Villas Near Golf Courses in Polop Alicante Polop is a town in Alicante Province that…
$542,953
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury townhouse with private roof-top terrace, garage, commune swimming pool and sports cou…
$533,543
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 163 m²
3 and 4 Bedroom Modern Villas in Peaceful Hill Setting in Polop Costa Blanca Located in one …
$719,878
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Property types in Alacant Alicante

villas
mansions
chalets
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Alacant Alicante, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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