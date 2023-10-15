Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain

la Marina Alta
355
Pilar de la Horadada
287
l Alfas del Pi
261
Rojales
241
l Alacanti
174
Almoradi
169
San Miguel de Salinas
160
Calp
138
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Alicante, Spain
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 325 m²
€1,13M
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Alicante, Spain
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 650 m²
€1,50M
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 2
€185,000
Chalet 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Alicante, Spain
Chalet 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 6
Area 350 m²
€750,000
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Almoradi, Spain
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 447 m²
Floor 2
The villa is a magnificent 5 bedroom villa located in the heart of the New Andalusia Golf Va…
€4,00M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
3 and 4 Bedroom Luxury Villas with Private Swimming Pools in Ciudad Quesada Costa Blanca Lux…
€930,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Rojales, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 258 m²
3 and 4 Bedroom Luxury Villas with Private Swimming Pools in Ciudad Quesada Costa Blanca Lux…
€1,04M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 241 m²
3-Bedroom Luxury Detached Villa with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Costa Blanca The detached villa …
€828,000
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 238 m²
2 or 3 Bedroom Chic Golf Villas with Pools in Algorfa Costa Blanca Contemporary villas are s…
€470,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 436 m²
2 or 3 Bedroom Chic Golf Villas with Pools in Algorfa Costa Blanca Contemporary villas are s…
€885,000
2 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Almoradi, Spain
2 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 199 m²
2 or 3 Bedroom Chic Golf Villas with Pools in Algorfa Costa Blanca Contemporary villas are s…
€415,000
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Calp, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxurious Detached Villas with Stunning Sea Views in Calpe Alicante These extraordinary vill…
€1,65M
Bungalow 4 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Luxury Golf Home with a Private Pool in a Golf Resort in Costa Blanca This luxurious home i…
€1,20M
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Alicante, Spain
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 223 m²
Floor 3
Luxury Semi-Detached Villas in a Complexe in Alicante Costa Blanca These villas are located …
€600,000
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Alicante, Spain
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 187 m²
Floor 3
Luxury Semi-Detached Villas in a Complexe in Alicante Costa Blanca These villas are located …
€500,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 453 m²
Floor 4/4
Detached Villas with 3 Bedrooms Within Walking Distance of Amenities in Alicante The villas …
€665,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Floor 4/3
Detached Villa with Unique Sea Views and a Swimming Pool in Benidorm The villa is situated i…
€1,95M
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alicante, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/2
Centrally-Located Duplex Apartment Nearby the Beach in Alicante The apartment is situated in…
€340,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Calp, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 2/3
Luxury Villa with a Modern Design and Mountain Views in Calpe This villa is located in Calpe…
€1,000,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Orihuela, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 3
2 Bedroom Key-Ready Mediterranean Style House in Las Ramblas Orihuela The key-ready house is…
€179,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 1
3-Bedroom Bungalow-Style Detached Villas in Castillo de Montemar Modern bungalow-style detac…
€565,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish Key-Ready Detached Villa with Pool in Orihuela Spain This key-ready detached villa …
€399,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Busot, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Busot, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 305 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxury Villa in Busot Alicante Costa Blanca The villa is in Busot, a town close to the coast…
€495,000
3 room townhouse with garden, with mountain view, with public pool in Busot, Spain
3 room townhouse with garden, with mountain view, with public pool
Busot, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL IN BUSOT. New construction residential of semi-detached and se…
€230,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with mountain view in Busot, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with mountain view
Busot, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Residential new construction of townhouses and semi-detached houses in Busot. Beautiful 2-b…
€186,000
Chalet 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Chalet 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 355 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale magnificent villa in Morale, plot 1. 355 m2, built-up area of 410 m2, two-story hou…
€395,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, in good condition in Formentera del Segura, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, in good condition
Formentera del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
In the centre of the beautiful town of Benijófar is currently created a modern style&nb…
€169,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with mountain view in Almoradi, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with mountain view
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
NEW BUILD MODERN RESIDENTIAL IN DAYA NUEVA New Build residential of townhouses in Daya Nuev…
€245,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with terrace, with mountain view, with blinds in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with terrace, with mountain view, with blinds
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
New complex in Finestrat, made up of only 20 luxury properties, all with private pools, and …
€329,900
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
DescriptionBeautiful Bungalow in the best residential complex Altea HillsSemi-detached beaut…
€285,000

