Pool Houses for sale in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain

4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Alicante, Spain
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 325 m²
€1,13M
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Alicante, Spain
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 650 m²
€1,50M
5 room house with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 207 m²
€1,33M
Chalet 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Alicante, Spain
Chalet 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 6
Area 350 m²
€750,000
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 226 m²
€680,000
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
Fantastic penthouse with a terrace of 40 m2, south orientation, just 300 meters from the sea…
€1,22M
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€932,000
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Almoradi, Spain
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 447 m²
Floor 2
The villa is a magnificent 5 bedroom villa located in the heart of the New Andalusia Golf Va…
€4,00M
3 room house with swimming pool in Novelda, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Novelda, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 196 m²
The apartments consist of two two-story buildings with 24 parking spaces in the open air and…
€469,000
4 room house with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 305 m²
We present to you the Eternal and Modern Villa with an area of 305 m ² with Unique and Styli…
€895,750
5 room house with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 415 m²
The merger of Nature and Architecture. This special design radiates beautiful architecture i…
€968,500
5 room house with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 156 m²
Located in a privileged and quiet area.5 double bedrooms 3 full bathrooms Fully equipped sep…
€449,000
9 room house with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
9 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 11
Area 1 147 m²
The most exclusive villa in Alicante in the Cabo de las Huertas area. Near Playa De San Juan…
€3,30M
4 room house with swimming pool in Elx Elche, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 185 m²
Luxury villa located in a privileged location, just 350 meters from the beach. The house has…
€510,000
4 room house with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 230 m²
Beautiful separate villa for sale in the countryside of Daya Vieja. The area of the plot is …
€759,000
3 room house with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 101 m²
New villa in the exclusive residential area of La Marina, surrounded by nature. This Mediter…
€369,900
3 room house with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 109 m²
Newly built villas in the exclusive residential area of La Marina, surrounded by nature. Loc…
€349,900
4 room house with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 209 m²
Golf villas on the first line with a private pool, terrace, solarium and private parking in …
€1,42M
3 room house with swimming pool in Alicante, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 270 m²
Luxury houses with a private pool in San Juan from € 1.975.000 + VATThis is a unique residen…
€1,98M
4 room house with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 187 m²
Welcome to this extraordinary residential complex in Alicante, where you will find a world o…
€480,000
5 room house with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 223 m²
Welcome to this extraordinary residential complex in Alicante, where you will find a world o…
€605,000
3 room house with swimming pool in Finestrat, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
Incredible villas located in an exclusive urbanization in Sierra Cortina. This area stands o…
€810,000
2 room house with swimming pool in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2 room house with swimming pool
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 289 m²
Welcome to the residential complex located in the picturesque town of Benitachel, which is l…
€458,000
3 room house with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 122 m²
Introducing a new complex combining luxury and style with an ideal balance of inner and exte…
€353,000
3 room house with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 122 m²
Introducing a new complex combining luxury and style with an ideal balance of inner and exte…
€312,000
3 room house with swimming pool in Benidorm, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 298 m²
Luxury apartments are located on the first line of the beach, have breathtaking views of the…
€1,65M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 325 m²
DescriptionLuxurious, designer Villa in a privileged area of ​​the Costa Blanca, the city of…
€1,40M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Aspe, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 126 m²
DescriptionLuxury villa for sale in Alicante. Location: the most prestigious area of ​​Alica…
€5,00M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Calp, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 095 m²
DescriptionStunning Villa in Calpe with a plot of 0.8 hectares – 2.999.000 euros.Plot area: …
€3,00M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Aspe, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
DescriptionExcellent villa with a large plot of 1.6 hectares in Alicante 790.000 euros !!!Lo…
€790,000

