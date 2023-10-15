UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante
Houses
Seaview Houses for Sale in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
la Marina Baixa
884
Orihuela
671
Torrevieja
512
la Marina Alta
355
Pilar de la Horadada
287
l Alfas del Pi
261
Rojales
241
l Alacanti
174
Almoradi
169
San Miguel de Salinas
160
Calp
138
el Baix Vinalopo
110
Benidorm
82
Altea
80
Santa Pola
77
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
65
Alicante
58
Guardamar del Segura
48
el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio
39
Elx Elche
33
Show more
Show less
House
Clear all
1 159 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
3 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
4
4
125 m²
2
€500,000
Recommend
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2
226 m²
€680,000
Recommend
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
3
1
56 m²
1/1
€86,000
Recommend
2 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
55 m²
2
€125,000
Recommend
2 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
52 m²
2
€132,450
Recommend
5 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
6
3
183 m²
2
€349,969
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
4
2
77 m²
2
€164,969
Recommend
5 room house with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
6
4
538 m²
2
€2,20M
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4
2
100 m²
1
€359,500
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
4
3
90 m²
2
€365,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4
2
114 m²
2
€285,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
4
2
80 m²
2
€259,900
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
4
2
208 m²
2
€349,900
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
3
2
62 m²
2
€112,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
4
3
2
€690,000
Recommend
4 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
5
5
471 m²
2
We present a spacious house in Torrevieja, La Mata district. The house consists of two level…
€850,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
San Fulgencio, Spain
4
3
109 m²
2
For sale a new townhouse in the closed urbanization BUNGAVILLAS SOL with a swimming pool in …
€185,000
Recommend
4 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
5
5
210 m²
2
We present an exclusive villa on the first line in Torrevieja, La Mata district. Living in t…
€990,000
Recommend
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
3
120 m²
Fantastic penthouse with a terrace of 40 m2, south orientation, just 300 meters from the sea…
€1,22M
Recommend
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
2
90 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€932,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
4
2
87 m²
2
For sale duplex in the popular area of La Zenia in Orihuela Costa.The two-storey house in go…
€139,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
4
3
80 m²
2
Townhouse for sale in La Zenia area in Orihuela Costa. On the ground floor there is a spacio…
€318,800
Recommend
4 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
5
3
216 m²
3
New comfortable villa for sale with swimming pool in Orihuela Costa, La Zenia, 500 meters fr…
€1,55M
Recommend
4 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
5
2
95 m²
We present a beautiful townhouse in a closed residential complex on the shores of the Medite…
€315,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
70 m²
2
For sale is a two-level townhouse in a popular area in Torrevieja.The townhouse in good cond…
€159,000
Recommend
6 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
7
3
3
Villa for sale in Los Balcones area. The area of construction is 286 m2, the land area is 60…
€980,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
4
2
99 m²
1/1
We present a one-storey house on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea in Cabo Roig.The house …
€390,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
5
2
80 m²
2
We present a townhouse in a closed urbanization in the city of Torrevieja, La Mata district.…
€190,000
Recommend
Bungalow 2 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
2
1
28 m²
2/2
We present the bungalow after repair in the city of Torrevieja.Torrevieja – is a popular Spa…
€84,260
Recommend
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
3
1
50 m²
2/2
We present the bungalow on the top floor in the urbanization of Jardín del Mar IV in the cit…
€95,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
Property types in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante
villas
chalets
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes
Properties features in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL