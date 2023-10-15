Show property on map Show properties list
Lakefront Houses for sale in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain

la Marina Baixa
884
Orihuela
671
Torrevieja
512
la Marina Alta
355
Pilar de la Horadada
287
l Alfas del Pi
261
Rojales
241
l Alacanti
174
20 properties total found
2 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 1
Look at this little house - in Los Balcones, Torrevieja not in the prairie! Ok, no Michel La…
€139,500
5 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
5 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Floor 1/2
Wonderful villa of 340 square meters with a rare large park-like plot of 1900m2 in the quiet…
€680,000
3 room house in good condition, with бассейн, with lake view in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room house in good condition, with бассейн, with lake view
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Floor 1/3
Stunning villa with stunning views of Torrevieja's pink lake!In this gated and safe communit…
€428,900
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 191 m2.Solarium: 79 m2, useful area: 112 m2.New Build.There is …
€234,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with private pool, with close to the hospital in Los Montesinos, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with private pool, with close to the hospital
Los Montesinos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 141 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 122 m2.Plot size: 305 m2.Solarium: 50 m2.Energy efficiency clas…
€429,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with fridge in Rojales, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with fridge
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
2 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 96 m2.Garden: 90 m2, solarium: 34 m2, terrace: 14 m2.New Build.…
€291,590
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with fridge in Rojales, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with fridge
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 111 m²
2 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 96 m2.Garden: 118 m2, solarium: 34 m2, terrace: 14 m2.New Build…
€294,760
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with public pool in Rojales, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with public pool
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 128 m2.Solarium: 55 m2, garden: 130 m2, terrace: 5 m2.Energy ef…
€382,780
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 326 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 326 m2.Solarium: 62 m2, cellar: 107 m2, garden: 66 m2, useful a…
€261,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 264 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 264 m2.Cellar: 104 m2, garden: 59 m2, useful area: 100 m2.New B…
€242,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 268 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 268 m2.Garden: 59 m2, cellar: 107 m2, useful area: 102 m2.New B…
€246,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 206 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 206 m2.Solarium: 84 m2, garden: 35 m2, useful area: 88 m2.New B…
€238,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 195 m2.Garden: 47 m2, solarium: 63 m2, useful area: 85 m2.New B…
€211,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 185 m2.Solarium: 81 m2, useful area: 104 m2.New Build.There is …
€231,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 185 m2.Solarium: 81 m2, useful area: 104 m2.New Build.There is …
€231,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 125 m2.Plot size: 240 m2.New Build.There is private pool, оpen…
€336,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
4 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 143 m2.Plot size: 240 m2.New Build.There is private pool, оpen…
€369,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 125 m2.Plot size: 240 m2.New Build.There is private pool, оpen…
€339,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 144 m2.Plot size: 389 m2.The Villa is situated by lake.New Buil…
€524,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 144 m2.Plot size: 300 m2.The Villa is situated by lake.New Buil…
€524,000

