UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante
Chalets
Chalets for sale in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
l Alacanti
28
Alicante
11
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
7
el Campello
7
la Marina Baixa
4
Mutxamel
4
Pilar de la Horadada
4
l Alfas del Pi
3
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig
3
Show more
Show less
Chalet
Clear all
53 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Chalet 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alicante, Spain
6
350 m²
€750,000
Recommend
Chalet 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
2
2
141 m²
We present an elegant single-family house in the heart of Calpe, just 15 minutes walk from t…
€699,000
Recommend
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
Alicante, Spain
174 m²
€235,000
Recommend
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
Mutxamel, Spain
315 m²
Villa for sale in Almajada area, 1,443 m2 plot, built area 315 m2, living room with fireplac…
€496,000
Recommend
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
Mutxamel, Spain
246 m²
Villa for sale in Almajada, 2,060 m2 plot, dining room on two heights with fireplace, kitche…
€329,000
Recommend
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
Mutxamel, Spain
332 m²
Casamayor presents you with this magnificent opportunity to make this beautiful rustic-style…
€395,000
Recommend
Chalet with garage, with storage room, with Garaje incluido en precio
Alicante, Spain
345 m²
€1,30M
Recommend
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
Elx Elche, Spain
306 m²
Great villa for sale in Rebolledo, 2,000 m2 plot, built area of 306 m 2, spacious living roo…
€415,000
Recommend
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Campello, Spain
510 m²
€1,20M
Recommend
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
Alicante, Spain
256 m²
For sale, a magnificent and spectacular villa ready to move into, consisting of 255 m2 built…
€980,000
Recommend
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
659 m²
We have this exclusive chalet for sale in the Los Girasoles area, it has a living room with …
€810,000
Recommend
Chalet with garage, with storage room, with Garaje incluido en precio
Alicante, Spain
155 m²
Magnificent villa for sale in Rebolledo, living room with fireplace, kitchen equipped with o…
€535,000
Recommend
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
l Almoraig, Spain
250 m²
Villa for sale in Jijona, Torremanzanas road. Dining room, open kitchen, pantry, four bedroo…
€345,000
Recommend
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Campello, Spain
441 m²
We present you this great independent villa that we have for rent, it is located in Pueblo A…
€1,14M
Recommend
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
191 m²
Fantastic villa for sale in the Los Girasoles area, spacious living room with fireplace, fiv…
€325,000
Recommend
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
Alicante, Spain
410 m²
Magnificent villa for sale in Moralet, 1,355 m2 plot, built area of 410 m2, house on two hei…
€395,000
Recommend
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
Alicante, Spain
258 m²
For sale, a magnificent and spectacular villa to reform, consisting of 257 m2 built of housi…
€985,000
Recommend
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
Aiguees, Spain
240 m²
Magnificent chalet for rent in Aigües, with a 2,000 m2 and 240 m2 paddle built. Three double…
€549,000
Recommend
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
463 m²
Spectacular villa for sale in La Nucía, a few minutes from Alfaz del Pí, totally private, fo…
€650,000
Recommend
Chalet with balcony, with terrace, with garden
Mutxamel, Spain
480 m²
€890,000
Recommend
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Campello, Spain
441 m²
We present you this great independent villa that we have for sale, it is located in Pueblo A…
€1,14M
Recommend
Chalet with elevator, with terrace, with garage
Alicante, Spain
687 m²
Casamayor presents you with this magnificent modern style chalet with elegant typical Medite…
€1,95M
Recommend
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
646 m²
For sale, a magnificent and spectacular villa ready to move into, consisting of 407 m2 built…
€1,10M
Recommend
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Campello, Spain
1 995 m²
Magnificent chalet for sale in Aigües, with a 2,000 m2 and 240 m2 paddle built. Three double…
€549,000
Recommend
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Campello, Spain
336 m²
Casamayor presents you with this spectacular farm with 5,138 square meters of plot and 687 s…
€1,30M
Recommend
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
Alicante, Spain
336 m²
For sale fabulous brand new villa with 336 m2 built, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, located on …
€790,000
Recommend
Chalet with terrace, with garden, with dish washer
el Campello, Spain
336 m²
Casamayor presents you with this spectacular estate to spend your holidays. They are two ind…
€1,30M
Recommend
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
Alicante, Spain
370 m²
Property with three different components, 7 bedrooms, 3 kitchens, 5 bathrooms and 1 toilet, …
€590,000
Recommend
Chalet with balcony, with elevator, with terrace
Alicante, Spain
1 140 m²
Majestic construction that stands on the same rocks of Cabo de las Huertas on the seafront w…
€7,00M
Recommend
Chalet 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
5
5
1 355 m²
2
For sale magnificent villa in Morale, plot 1. 355 m2, built-up area of 410 m2, two-story hou…
€395,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL