Seaview Apartments for Sale in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain

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Beach Apartments for Sale in Spain

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Torrevieja
2393
Benidorm
1362
Alicante
452
la Marina Baixa
3198
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164 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
1, 2 Bedroom Modern Apartments with Private Terraces in Central Torrevieja Located in Torrev…
$258,909
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
1, 2 Bedroom Modern Apartments with Private Terraces in Central Torrevieja Located in Torrev…
$369,870
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2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
1, 2 Bedroom Modern Apartments with Private Terraces in Central Torrevieja Located in Torrev…
$325,948
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
1 and 2-Bedroom Apartments with Communal Swimming Pool Near the Beach in Torrevieja Located …
$517,952
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2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms near the sea in Punta Prima. Luxury apartment with 2 bedrooms and …
$462,724
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Floor 2
Luxury penthouse with large roof top terrace and amazing sea view, pools, gym and spa next t…
$426,043
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 5/5
Brilliant beach penthouse with a stunning sea view, generous terrace and swimming pool locat…
$622,681
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Denia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Denia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/4
High luxury apartment of a premium resort with an amazing sea view To feel embraced by na…
$595,250
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 203 m²
Floor 5/5
Amazing penthouse with large roof top terrace, community pool and stunning sea view located …
$648,457
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 5/5
Awesome penthouse with large roof top terrace, community pool and stunning sea view located …
$477,810
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Floor 4/4
Modern beach penthouse with a roof top terrace  and a community pool just 200 meters from th…
$393,516
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Apartments in Calpe by the Coast Located in Calpe within a prestigious coastal …
$515,891
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3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 19
Luxurious Breathtaking View Real Estate in Calpe Costa Blanca The real estate is an exceptio…
$753,548
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3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/16
Luxury beach apartment with large sea view terrace located in urban resort with world-class …
$878,427
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 4
Modern penthouse with large roof top terrace, community pool and stunning sea view located c…
$461,802
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Floor 2/2
Fantastic  top floor duplex house with large roof top terrace, community pool and lake view …
$370,877
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 30
Luxurious Beachside Apartments in a Complex in Benidorm Nestled within Benidorm, a coastal m…
$1,08M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 216 m²
Floor 8/8
Modern penthouse with private rooftop terrace, amazing panoramic sea views, heated pool and …
$727,423
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
Floor 2/3
Stunning top floor duplex house with large roof terrace, great sea view and community pools …
$358,306
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
2 and 3-Bedroom Mediterranean-Style Apartments Near Sea in El Campello Alicante Located in E…
$613,845
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3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Key ready premium Apartment with gym, interior pool and sea view in second line of Benidorm …
$774,123
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Floor 3/5
Fantastic Apartment with indoor and outdoor pools, gym, spa and a large terrace Delivery …
$856,476
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 1
3 Bedroom Key-Ready Flats with Great Views in San Miguel de Salinas These exquisite ready-mo…
$480,390
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3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/3
Beautiful apartment with terrace and garden located on a luxury resort close to the beach …
$345,222
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Floor 6
A cozy apartment for sale in the very center of Calpe, on the famous Gabriel Miró street. Th…
$289,708
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 342 m²
Floor 4/4
Key ready high end penthouse with large roof top terrace, community pool and stunning sea vi…
$2,43M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Denia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Denia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 4
These exceptional apartments are located in the picturesque coastal town of Dénia, right on …
$403,721
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4 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 191 m²
Number of floors 30
Luxurious Beachside Apartments in a Complex in Benidorm Nestled within Benidorm, a coastal m…
$1,65M
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3 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
1 to 3 Bedroom Apartments with Rooftop Pool in Villajoyosa Located in the beautiful coastal …
$749,542
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 221 m²
Floor 1/3
Amazing top floor duplex with a generous rooftop terrace, swimming pool and gym, located in …
$484,950
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch

Property types in Alacant Alicante

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Alacant Alicante, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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