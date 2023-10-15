Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain

Alicante
320
Pilar de la Horadada
278
Guardamar del Segura
274
la Marina Alta
265
Benidorm
262
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
179
el Baix Vinalopo
167
Calp
153
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/2
€169,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 3/4
€145,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 3/4
€195,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Floor 16/24
Panoramic Sea View Real Estate with 2, 3, and 4 Bedrooms in Benidorm In the heart of Benidor…
€492,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 5/5
€240,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 155 m²
€487,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 143 m²
€438,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€89,260
3 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 5/5
€212,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 3/4
€195,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 3
€145,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone in Finestrat, Spain
3 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Bungalows in Balcón de Finestrat, Costa Blanca 18 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms distributed in…
€429,900
2 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone in Finestrat, Spain
2 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Bungalows in Balcón de Finestrat, Costa Blanca 18 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms distributed in…
€379,900
2 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with solarium in Finestrat, Spain
2 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with solarium
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 221 m²
Bungalows in Balcón de Finestrat, Costa Blanca 18 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms distributed in…
€409,900
3 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone in Finestrat, Spain
3 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Bungalows in Balcón de Finestrat, Costa Blanca 18 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms distributed in…
€399,900
2 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 4
We present an apartment on the first line of the sea in Torrevieja, La Mata district.Distanc…
€174,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
We present an apartment on the ground floor with three bedrooms on the first line in the cit…
€269,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/6
We present an apartment on the ground floor in the Residencial Viñamar VI residential comple…
€173,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/4
Modern apartment for sale in the popular area of Playa Flamenca in Orihuela Costa.The apartm…
€165,900
2 room apartment with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment for sale on the top floor in a closed urbanization area of 66 km.m. with two bedro…
€165,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Apartment 200 meters from the beach in Cala de Finestrat, Costa Blanca, with 2 bedrooms, 2 b…
€210,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Apartment on the ground floor with a terrace of 32 m2. Orientation south, just 300 meters fr…
€442,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with garage, gym in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with sea view, with garage, gym
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€512,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€542,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 108 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€662,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 8
Residential Complex with Sea Views in Dehesa de Campoamor, Costa Blanca The residential is l…
€222,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 7/8
Residential Complex with Sea Views in Dehesa de Campoamor, Costa Blanca The residential is l…
€360,000
1 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
1 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 6/6
We present a penthouse with a sea view in Torrevieja, La Mata district.La Mata is a prestigi…
€145,000
1 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
1 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 2
We present an apartment with a view of the public garden just 400 meters from the beach in t…
€135,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/3
We present an apartment in a closed residential complex in the city of Dehesa de Campoamor.D…
€119,000

