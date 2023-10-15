Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Provincia de Alacant/Alicante
  5. Apartments

Pool Apartments for sale in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain

Guardamar del Segura
274
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
179
el Baix Vinalopo
167
Calp
153
Santa Pola
117
San Miguel de Salinas
111
Rojales
81
l Alfas del Pi
57
Show more
Apartment To archive
Clear all
73 properties total found
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 91 m²
€510,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 155 m²
€487,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 143 m²
€438,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Apartment on the ground floor with a terrace of 32 m2. Orientation south, just 300 meters fr…
€442,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€542,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 108 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€662,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
Villas in an exclusive urbanization consisting of 21 detached villas with private pool and g…
€494,000
4 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
4 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 251 m²
Villas in an exclusive urbanization consisting of 21 detached villas with private pool and g…
€664,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 211 m²
Villas in an exclusive urbanization consisting of 21 detached villas with private pool and g…
€534,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 189 m²
Villas in an exclusive urbanization consisting of 21 detached villas with private pool and g…
€514,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
An exceptional apartment with an individual character in an unrivaled place on the beach of …
€450,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 90 m²
Completely renovated in a modern style using high quality materials. The house has 3 bedroom…
€350,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 107 m²
Apartment in the best area of Playa de San Juan with sea views. Located in a beautiful locat…
€309,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 135 m²
Apartment with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in the urbanization, built in 2003, 700 meters fro…
€306,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 103 m²
Welcome to this impressive new complex, consisting of apartments with 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms…
€339,500
4 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
4 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 124 m²
Welcome to this amazing residential complex, offering a collection of beautifully designed 2…
€387,000
4 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
4 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 120 m²
Apartments and apartments in a new complex with 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms, garage and pantry, n…
€411,500
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 250 m²
Gourmet penthouse on San Juan Beach, 100 meters from the beach. With irresistible sea views.…
€685,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
This apartment is located in the area of Albufereta, Alicante. Stunning views of the sea, mo…
€500,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 203 m²
This fantastic penthouse is located in one of the best urbanizations in Playa Vu San Juan. I…
€650,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 226 m²
We are pleased to present you this exclusive penthouse in the Pau 5 area, on the beach of Sa…
€539,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 115 m²
Enjoy breathtaking views and sunny days on this luxurious PENTHAUSE, located on Playa de San…
€685,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 300 m²
This impressive and spacious penthouse with a modern design is beautifully renovated and off…
€650,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 196 m²
Spacious corner apartment with two bedrooms with an area of almost 200 m ² and magnificent s…
€665,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
This apartment is located on the 12th floor of a building on San Juan Beach, with stunning s…
€730,000
4 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
4 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 164 m²
Apartment of excellent quality in a quiet urbanization in Playa de San Juan, Alicante. Near …
€424,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
Incredible apartment with sea views in Playa de San Juan in Alicante. It consists of three d…
€380,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
Modern apartments 2 kilometers from the beaches of San Juan and Muchavista. 51 exclusive apa…
€349,500
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 88 m²
Welcome to the exceptional residential complex, consisting of many modern apartments in the …
€305,500
4 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
4 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 113 m²
Welcome to the exceptional residential complex, consisting of many modern apartments in the …
€366,500

Property types in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir