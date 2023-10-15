UAE
Pool Apartments for sale in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Alicante, Spain
2
91 m²
€510,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2
155 m²
€487,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2
143 m²
€438,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Torrevieja, Spain
2
80 m²
Apartment on the ground floor with a terrace of 32 m2. Orientation south, just 300 meters fr…
€442,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
2
77 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€542,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
3
108 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€662,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3
220 m²
Villas in an exclusive urbanization consisting of 21 detached villas with private pool and g…
€494,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
4
251 m²
Villas in an exclusive urbanization consisting of 21 detached villas with private pool and g…
€664,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3
211 m²
Villas in an exclusive urbanization consisting of 21 detached villas with private pool and g…
€534,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
2
189 m²
Villas in an exclusive urbanization consisting of 21 detached villas with private pool and g…
€514,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
2
70 m²
An exceptional apartment with an individual character in an unrivaled place on the beach of …
€450,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3
90 m²
Completely renovated in a modern style using high quality materials. The house has 3 bedroom…
€350,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3
107 m²
Apartment in the best area of Playa de San Juan with sea views. Located in a beautiful locat…
€309,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3
135 m²
Apartment with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in the urbanization, built in 2003, 700 meters fro…
€306,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3
103 m²
Welcome to this impressive new complex, consisting of apartments with 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms…
€339,500
Recommend
4 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
4
124 m²
Welcome to this amazing residential complex, offering a collection of beautifully designed 2…
€387,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
4
120 m²
Apartments and apartments in a new complex with 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms, garage and pantry, n…
€411,500
Recommend
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3
250 m²
Gourmet penthouse on San Juan Beach, 100 meters from the beach. With irresistible sea views.…
€685,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3
160 m²
This apartment is located in the area of Albufereta, Alicante. Stunning views of the sea, mo…
€500,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
2
203 m²
This fantastic penthouse is located in one of the best urbanizations in Playa Vu San Juan. I…
€650,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3
226 m²
We are pleased to present you this exclusive penthouse in the Pau 5 area, on the beach of Sa…
€539,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3
115 m²
Enjoy breathtaking views and sunny days on this luxurious PENTHAUSE, located on Playa de San…
€685,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
2
300 m²
This impressive and spacious penthouse with a modern design is beautifully renovated and off…
€650,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
2
196 m²
Spacious corner apartment with two bedrooms with an area of almost 200 m ² and magnificent s…
€665,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3
180 m²
This apartment is located on the 12th floor of a building on San Juan Beach, with stunning s…
€730,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
4
164 m²
Apartment of excellent quality in a quiet urbanization in Playa de San Juan, Alicante. Near …
€424,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3
120 m²
Incredible apartment with sea views in Playa de San Juan in Alicante. It consists of three d…
€380,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3
120 m²
Modern apartments 2 kilometers from the beaches of San Juan and Muchavista. 51 exclusive apa…
€349,500
Recommend
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3
88 m²
Welcome to the exceptional residential complex, consisting of many modern apartments in the …
€305,500
Recommend
4 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
4
113 m²
Welcome to the exceptional residential complex, consisting of many modern apartments in the …
€366,500
Recommend
