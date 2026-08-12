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Pool Apartments for sale in Alacant Alicante, Spain

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Torrevieja
2393
Benidorm
1362
Alicante
452
la Marina Baixa
3198
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265 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 2/2
Code 20260717105417Furnished apartment of 21 m2 in the four-star aparthotel Hilford La Torre…
$208,745
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Agency
Dmd consulting
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1 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 2/2
Code 20260719104625The 21 m2 investment room in Hilford La Torre is located near Poniente Be…
$208,745
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Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
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2 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 3
Beautiful ground floor apartment with pool, playground and elegant landscaped green areas pe…
$269,307
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
Apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Area 127 m²
Orizonne, an exclusive new building residential located in Playa del Torres, Villajoyosa, on…
$503,660
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Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 99 m²
It's time to step into the home you've always imagined. Halar is a new building residential …
$466,408
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Floor 2
Luxury penthouse with large roof top terrace and amazing sea view, pools, gym and spa next t…
$426,043
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 5/5
Brilliant beach penthouse with a stunning sea view, generous terrace and swimming pool locat…
$622,681
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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3 bedroom apartment in Denia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Denia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/4
High luxury apartment of a premium resort with an amazing sea view To feel embraced by na…
$595,250
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 203 m²
Floor 5/5
Amazing penthouse with large roof top terrace, community pool and stunning sea view located …
$648,457
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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2 bedroom apartment in Callosa de Segura, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Callosa de Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/3
Attractive middle floor apartment with terrace, community pool and gym located close to the …
$382,503
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 5/5
Awesome penthouse with large roof top terrace, community pool and stunning sea view located …
$477,810
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Inviting ground-floor apartment with outdoor yard, family pools and paddle court, positioned…
$381,152
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Floor 4/4
Modern beach penthouse with a roof top terrace  and a community pool just 200 meters from th…
$393,516
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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2 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/3
Beautiful middle floor apartment with large roof top terrace, pools, playground, paddle tenn…
$324,667
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
Apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 111 m²
Discover the harmonious fusion of elegance and modernity in Bonalba Green, the perfect place…
$363,779
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Apartment in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Apartment
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Area 71 m²
Casamayor Real Estate offers you an exclusive luxury residential, with all the comforts you …
$434,670
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3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Refined ground-floor duplex with a private yard, access to swimming pool and seaside promena…
$334,241
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse
Villajoyosa, Spain
Area 128 m²
Orizonne, an exclusive new building residential located in Playa del Torres, Villajoyosa, on…
$555,170
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3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/16
Luxury beach apartment with large sea view terrace located in urban resort with world-class …
$878,427
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 4
Modern penthouse with large roof top terrace, community pool and stunning sea view located c…
$461,802
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Dolores, Spain
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Dolores, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
Charming ground floor apartment with a small private garden, terrace, pool and parking situa…
$321,285
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1
Charming city beach apartment with a cozy private terrace, communal pool and relaxing roofto…
$226,977
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 115 m²
It's time to step into the home you've always imagined. Halar is a new building residential …
$523,776
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Apartment in Teulada, Spain
Apartment
Teulada, Spain
Bathrooms count 2
$309,383
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Floor 3/3
Modern penthouse with large roof top terrace, pools, playground, paddle tennis and high secu…
$371,276
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Floor 2/2
Fantastic  top floor duplex house with large roof top terrace, community pool and lake view …
$370,877
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 4/4
Brilliant luxury penthouse with rooftop terrace, private pool and parking place, well connec…
$479,492
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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2 bedroom apartment in Callosa de Segura, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Callosa de Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 1
Luxury furnished middle floor apartment with community pool, large terrace, and gym located …
$277,068
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/2
Modern middle floor apartment with large terrace, community pool, spa area and views of the …
$275,354
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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3 bedroom apartment in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 1
Fantastic middle floor apartment with community pool, large terrace and stunning lake views …
$368,053
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch

Property types in Alacant Alicante

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Alacant Alicante, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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