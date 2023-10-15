Show property on map Show properties list
Studios for Sale in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain

1 room studio apartment with furniture, with garden, with Lift in Denia, Spain
1 room studio apartment with furniture, with garden, with Lift
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Referencia: 371. Studio for sale in Denia with Turlicesia 100 m from the sea / profitabilit…
€89,500
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Torrevieja, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
€69,900
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 1
€69,900
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Torrevieja, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 3
For sale studio in Torrevieja in the Torreblanca area, located on the 3rd floor. The total a…
€57,900
1 room studio apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 room studio apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
Studio in Torrevieja, La Mata district, 42 m. Surface, 550 m. From the beach, bathroom, part…
€59,900
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 1
For sale studio in Torrevieja in the San luis area, located on the 1st floor. The total area…
€38,500
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in el Campello, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
el Campello, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
The ability of an investor!The studio on the first line of Playa Muchavista is completely re…
€175,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Torrevieja, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 1
Studio for sale 300 meters from the beach! Great location. Great investment!
€49,900
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Torrevieja, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1
€85,900
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 1
For sale a studio in Torrevieja in the San Luis district, located on the first floor. The to…
€48,000
Studio apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
Studio apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 29 m²
Floor 5
For sale studio in the Playa del Cura area. After repair. Air conditioning installed. The di…
€59,900
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Torrevieja, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2
For sale studio in Torrevieja in the Playa del cura area, located on the 2nd floor. The tota…
€54,900
1 room studio apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 room studio apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 3
For sale a studio in Torrevieja in Curva del Palangre, located on the floor 3. The total are…
€59,900
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 4
Studio with 1 bathroom, kitchen, large terrace, furnished, close to the beach and all servic…
€63,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with Lift, with White goods, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities in Alicante, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with Lift, with White goods, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities
Alicante, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Brand new studios near Alicante university. New build studios next to the University of Alic…
€110,000
1 room studio apartment with furniture, with by the sea, with White goods in Torrevieja, Spain
1 room studio apartment with furniture, with by the sea, with White goods
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Refurbished studio with views to La Mata lake near the beach . Refurbished studio in La Mata…
€42,900

