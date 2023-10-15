Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Provincia de Alacant/Alicante
  5. Apartments

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain

la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
179
el Baix Vinalopo
167
Calp
153
Santa Pola
117
San Miguel de Salinas
111
Denia
51
Elx Elche
50
el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio
36
Show more
Apartment To archive
Clear all
43 properties total found
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Floor 16/24
Panoramic Sea View Real Estate with 2, 3, and 4 Bedrooms in Benidorm In the heart of Benidor…
€492,000
Apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Benidorm, Spain
Apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Benidorm, Spain
Area 112 m²
Floor 13/17
New apartments for sale in the Finestrat area. Want to get a consultation? Find out more a…
€182,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 4
2 and 3 Bedroom Upscale Apartments in a Prestigious Golf Resort in San Miguel Exquisite apar…
€345,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 4
2 and 3 Bedroom Upscale Apartments in a Prestigious Golf Resort in San Miguel Exquisite apar…
€475,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 4
2 and 3 Bedroom Upscale Apartments in a Prestigious Golf Resort in San Miguel Exquisite apar…
€495,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 4
2 and 3 Bedroom Upscale Apartments in a Prestigious Golf Resort in San Miguel Exquisite apar…
€985,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Floor 3/4
South-Facing Orihuela Apartments in a Wooded Area with Stunning View of Costa Blanca New Spa…
€1,50M
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 1/4
South-Facing Orihuela Apartments in a Wooded Area with Stunning View of Costa Blanca New Spa…
€584,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 4
South-Facing Orihuela Apartments in a Wooded Area with Stunning View of Costa Blanca New Spa…
€459,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 4
South-Facing Orihuela Apartments in a Wooded Area with Stunning View of Costa Blanca New Spa…
€399,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 234 m²
Floor 33/34
Spacious Apartments in A New Skyscraper with Panoramic Sea Views in Benidorm, Costa Blanca B…
€1,05M
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Floor 34/34
Spacious Apartments in A New Skyscraper with Panoramic Sea Views in Benidorm, Costa Blanca B…
€1,03M
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Floor 11/34
Spacious Apartments in A New Skyscraper with Panoramic Sea Views in Benidorm, Costa Blanca B…
€456,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 11/34
Spacious Apartments in A New Skyscraper with Panoramic Sea Views in Benidorm, Costa Blanca B…
€422,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in els Poblets, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
els Poblets, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 245 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartments with Sea and Mountain Views in Denia Alicante The modernly designed apartments an…
€470,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in els Poblets, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
els Poblets, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 2/4
Apartments with Sea and Mountain Views in Denia Alicante The modernly designed apartments an…
€278,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in els Poblets, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
els Poblets, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartments with Sea and Mountain Views in Denia Alicante The modernly designed apartments an…
€270,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in els Poblets, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
els Poblets, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 2/4
Apartments with Sea and Mountain Views in Denia Alicante The modernly designed apartments an…
€267,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in els Poblets, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
els Poblets, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 2/4
Apartments with Sea and Mountain Views in Denia Alicante The modernly designed apartments an…
€199,000
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in els Poblets, Spain
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
els Poblets, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartments with Sea and Mountain Views in Denia Alicante The modernly designed apartments an…
€170,000
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in els Poblets, Spain
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
els Poblets, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/4
Apartments with Sea and Mountain Views in Denia Alicante The modernly designed apartments an…
€161,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 21/24
Panoramic Sea View Real Estate with 2, 3, and 4 Bedrooms in Benidorm In the heart of Benidor…
€1,02M
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 3/6
Stylish Apartment Within Walking Distance of the Beach in El Albir, Alfaz del Pi This apartm…
€305,000
3 room apartment with balcony, in good condition, with mountain view in Almoradi, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, in good condition, with mountain view
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
We are proud to can offer you that great oportunity, a 3 bedroom flat built at a high qualit…
€121,957
2 room apartment with terrace, with mountain view, with public pool in Formentera del Segura, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with mountain view, with public pool
Formentera del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN BENIJOFAR New Build residential in the quiet area of Benijofar . R…
€269,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 2/4
Location: Oriuela Costa / Playa Flamenca  Cost: from 340.000 € Date of delivery of the fac…
€382,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 1/4
Location: Oriuela Costa / Playa Flamenca  Cost: from 340.000 € Date of delivery of the…
€400,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Torrevieja, Spain
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Cozy apartment with a lot of sun in Viñamar 5 in La Mata - Torrevieja , very close to the se…
€119,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
It is a geat oportunity to get a large flat at a really good price with 3 bedrooms in the he…
€92,500
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Apartment for sale with views of the Salinas in La Mata , Torrevieja , near the beach and on…
€120,000

Property types in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir