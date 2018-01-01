  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. www.saleandrentalspain.com

www.saleandrentalspain.com

Carretera de Barcelona 2, 46139, Pobla de Farnals, Valencia
;
www.saleandrentalspain.com
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Español, Français
Our agents in Spain
Paul Williams
Paul Williams
Agencies nearby
Best Properties Marbella
Residential property 216

BEST VILLAS, APARTMENTS AND DEVELOPMENTS IN THE COSTA DEL SOL

We are BEST, a real estate company located in the Orange Square of Marbella, near the Town Hall, in the heart of the exclusive residential and holiday resort of Marbella, the capital of the world famous Costa del Sol

We specialize in selecting the BEST PROPERTIES available in this area washed by the Mediterranean Sea, directly from developers, owners and cooperating exclusive agencies. Properties that can be purchased with confidence for being a great investment, either for rental or to enjoy life under the sun in this famous luxury destination.

We strive to achieve a high level of customer satisfaction by acting as a buyer's agent, and making sure that the entire sales process can be carried out in a warm, personalized manner, even remotely. 

We work with high efficiency by providing all relevant information about location, amenities, building features and certificates, high resolution images, floor plans, walk-through videos and remote video calls from the location of the apartments or villas of your interest.

Once the properties of your dreams are selected with our help, we negotiate the best terms for you and participate in the entire buying process. We provide legal advice through our team of experienced real estate attorneys who can work with your own attorneys to design a satisfactory deal.

When a property is purchased through us, we offer reimbursement of travel and accommodation costs spent to make the viewings and signature of the deal, up to a certain pre-determined limit. 

We offer this reimbursement after the signature at the Notary of the final completion of the deal. 

We work in cooperation with worldwide real estate agencies to find the most suitable properties for their clients according to their specifications. If you are an agency, do not hesitate to contact us. We will work hand in hand to satisfy your clients.

We speak, English, French, Russian, Swedish and Spanish.

Dunamar Urbana SL
Residential property 39

Dunamar Urbana is a company with extensive experience in the field of real estate, as well as with a clearly defined goal: excellence in the service of our customers. The scope is based mainly on the sale of apartments and apartments in the cities of Torrevieja, Alicante, Costa Blanca where we have a wide selection of new buildings and secondary housing. With the support of the best and most qualified specialists, we offer professional advice for buying a house with more transparent and simple conditions.

BENNECKE
Residential property 1493
Bennecke was founded in 1988 and our office is located in Punta Prima on the Costa Blanca between Torrevieja and the popular tourist location of the Orihuela Costa. Bennecke have 32 years of experience finding their clients their dream properties in Spain and are one of the best known and trusted Real Estate Agencies on the Costa Blanca. The biggest demand for Spanish properties is without doubt the properties that are located within walking distance to the beach, property prices are normally substantially higher than those located more inland so it's worth shopping around first before making your choice. Bennecke is a trusted, well known professional Real Estate Agent that puts it's customers first while guiding them through every step of the process. We can offer our clients personal and legal advice and support while providing some of the the best houses for sale in Spain. Our extensive range of properties include resales, new builds and key ready properties for all types of properties such as villas, apartments, townhouses, penthouses and some of the best luxury properties you can find anywhere. Bennecke are expanding and offering many more property services all the time including property management and we now have are own dedicated rental department. Below are just a few of our latest properties for sale in Spain, you can also search individual property areas such as the popular Costa Blanca & Torrevieja or search by property type for Spanish Villas, Apartments, Townhouses or Penthouses.
Best Luxury Properties
Residential property 21 Сommercial property 23

Real Estate Agency in Spain “BEST” started its work in the sphere of real estate services long back in 1992! All the 26 years we have been selling property on the coast of Costa Blanca: Javea-Moraira-Calpe-Altea-Albir-Benidorm-Villajoyosa-San Juan-Alicante and in other regions of Spain such us Ibiza, Marbella, Malaga, Barcelona, Mallorca and many others. It’s the optimal choice for our Clients: the price of living, climate, nature, the nearby airports, outstanding colleges for children and teenagers, great medical care. In our office, which is for all those years located in a Luxury Residential Complex “ALTEA HILLS”, where you are able to purchase a house of your dream or a land plot for the further construction of your private property by contacting our architects for further development of your personal project. We offer high quality service to our Clients as well as depending on the tastes of our Customers, we can offer a wide range of properties in different areas of the coast for attractive rate up front. Our Agency is working on the following service line: elite properties, commercial properties, land plots for different customer needs, ready property from the constructor, secondary market of living properties, and we offer a full specter of services when purchasing or building property, as well as its exploitation and rent.

Seaview Home
Residential property 81

SEAVIEW HOME is a real estate company based in Marbella with main focus on management and rental services. We work across the coast and offer greatly serviced, self-catering holiday homes located in the most popular touristic areas of the Costa del Sol: Fuengirola, La Cala de Mijas, Elviria, Marbella, Puerto Banus, Nueva Andalucía, San Pedro and Estepona. All properties exclusively managed by our company on behalf of the owners and maintained in perfect condition so our guests can enjoy their holidays at their best. We try to make our guests arrival as easy and seamless as possible. We welcome you personally at the property and stay in touch (24/7) should you need anything during your stay or in case of emergency.

Our mission is to provide the most professional and personal service to our clients.

Realting.com
Go