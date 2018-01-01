  1. Realting.com
Spain Luxinvest

Spain, Calle Edeta, 3, Bloque 2, BAJO, 1, 03570, Villajoyosa, Alicante, Spain (Испания)
Spain Luxinvest
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2007
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Website
Website
www.spainluxinvest.com
Company description

SpainLuxInvest is one of the best representatives in the question of sale of luxury real estate in the Spanish market, and specifically, on the Costa Blanca, offering exactly what people want from a quality life and excellent holiday in Spain!

In our catalogue there are more than 20,000 properties of the best luxury Spanish real estate at the best prices! We really love our customers and throughout the year we provide gifts and pleasant bonuses: when buying property worth more than 250,000 euros — we give a gift certificate of 3,000 euros!

We will be very glad to see you on the Costa Blanca and show you the most profitable offers for investment! Come! You will be more than satisfied! Here is the sun all year round, and the purest Mediterranean Sea, and stunning original Spanish architecture: from typical snow-white houses to modern skyscrapers, Mediterranean cuisine and much more that brings joy, harmony and happiness!

Services
During 15 years of active and productive work, SpainLuxInvest has established strong relations with large and medium-sized developers, reliable banks, experienced lawyers and other companies and professionals who help to provide the most complete list of services in the field of PURCHASE and SALE and CONSTRUCTION OF LUXURY REAL ESTATE IN SPAIN, as well as its subsequent competent management: mortgage up to 60-70%, NIE number registration, meeting at the airport, profitability calculations, optimization of taxes and fees, obtaining Spanish residence permit and GOLDEN INVESTOR VISA, rentals, after-sales services and other numerous issues related to the acquisition and property management.
Our agents in Spain
Elena Kofeynikova
Elena Kofeynikova
Tatyana
Tatyana
3 980 properties
