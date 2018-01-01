Spain Luxinvest

Company description

SpainLuxInvest is one of the best representatives in the question of sale of luxury real estate in the Spanish market, and specifically, on the Costa Blanca, offering exactly what people want from a quality life and excellent holiday in Spain!

In our catalogue there are more than 20,000 properties of the best luxury Spanish real estate at the best prices! We really love our customers and throughout the year we provide gifts and pleasant bonuses: when buying property worth more than 250,000 euros — we give a gift certificate of 3,000 euros!

We will be very glad to see you on the Costa Blanca and show you the most profitable offers for investment! Come! You will be more than satisfied! Here is the sun all year round, and the purest Mediterranean Sea, and stunning original Spanish architecture: from typical snow-white houses to modern skyscrapers, Mediterranean cuisine and much more that brings joy, harmony and happiness!