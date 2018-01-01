  1. Realting.com
Spain Investor Residence Permit

Spain
Process duration: from 3 months
Costs: from
€500,000
Spain Investor Residence Permit
Residence permit
Description
Benefits
Investments
Costs
Stages

About the program

Spain is the second most visited country in the world due to its rich history, diverse culture, beautiful landscapes, and renowned cuisine. The country offers a wide range of attractions, including stunning beaches, vibrant cities, historic architecture, and world-class art. Additionally, Spain's warm climate, lively festivals, and welcoming atmosphere make it an appealing destination for travelers from around the world. Spain now has the world’s most powerful passport, according to a new index inching ahead of Singapore, which held the top spot in the world. Spanish is a global language that is undergoing significant and steady growth. It is among the top five languages in the world in terms of number of speakers, the number of countries where it enjoys official status, and in geographic extension. 

Spain Investor residence permit issued to non-EU citizens who make a significant investment in Spain, such as buying real estate, investing in a company, or creating employment opportunities.

Spain Residence permit is the turnkey solution for individuals who want to get: 

  • Legal long-term possibility to stay in Spain 
  • Obtain a European residence for the whole family 
  • Visa-free access to the Schengen countries 
  • Be flexible and keep the European residence without stay in Spain 
  • Possibility to Obtain a European permanent residence
  • Possibility to Obtain Spain passport 

Program Details :

  • The residence permit is valid for 3 years and can be prolonged 
  • Allowed business activities 
  • Without reference to living in Spain for 6 months

Types of Investments: 

  • Investment in real estate property (residential, commercial) At least €500,000. 
  • Investment in shares in a company or deposit in a Spanish bank At least €1,000,000
  • Investment in the Spanish public debt At least €2,000,000
  • Start-up investments 
    • Invest in a new business that will create employment opportunities for Spanish citizens, contribute to innovation in the fields of science or technology, and make a significant socio-economic impact. 
Process duration
from 3 months
from
€500,000
Yes
Visa-free access to the Schengen countries 

Spain, Austria, Germany, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland
Investment Options
Purchase a property
500000.00 EUR
Commercial property
500000.00 EUR
Additional expenses
For each applicant family member (spouse and child) 5000.00 EUR
Applicant requirements
  • A resident of a "third country";
  • No criminal record
  • Be able to provide bank reference and confirm sufficient funds 
  • Medical insurance 
  • Absence of dangerous diseases
Stages of obtaining the program
from 1 day
Luxe Legal services advisors are highly qualified professionals will guide you through every step of the second citizenship acquisition process with due diligence and care, ensuring that your application is submitted correctly and followed up to conclusion. With our expert guidance, we can help you navigate the path to building a brighter future for yourself and your family through second citizenship (Residence)
Initial due diligence checks completed
from 14 days
Client agreement signed and retainer paid
from 1 day
Collection and preparation of all necessary documents
from 14 days
Obtaining a visa D & Biometrics
from 14 days
Buying the property that suits your needs perfectly or Making investments according the strategy
from 10 days
Collection and preparation of all necessary documents
from 10 days
Application for residence submitted
from 5 days
Processing of residence application
from 14 days
Getting a residence permit card
from 14 days
Spain Investor Residence Permit
Spain
from
€500,000
