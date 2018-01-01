About the program
Spain is the second most visited country in the world due to its rich history, diverse culture, beautiful landscapes, and renowned cuisine. The country offers a wide range of attractions, including stunning beaches, vibrant cities, historic architecture, and world-class art. Additionally, Spain's warm climate, lively festivals, and welcoming atmosphere make it an appealing destination for travelers from around the world. Spain now has the world’s most powerful passport, according to a new index inching ahead of Singapore, which held the top spot in the world. Spanish is a global language that is undergoing significant and steady growth. It is among the top five languages in the world in terms of number of speakers, the number of countries where it enjoys official status, and in geographic extension.
Spain Investor residence permit issued to non-EU citizens who make a significant investment in Spain, such as buying real estate, investing in a company, or creating employment opportunities.
Spain Residence permit is the turnkey solution for individuals who want to get:
- Legal long-term possibility to stay in Spain
- Obtain a European residence for the whole family
- Visa-free access to the Schengen countries
- Be flexible and keep the European residence without stay in Spain
- Possibility to Obtain a European permanent residence
- Possibility to Obtain Spain passport
Program Details :
- The residence permit is valid for 3 years and can be prolonged
- Allowed business activities
- Without reference to living in Spain for 6 months
Types of Investments:
- Investment in real estate property (residential, commercial) At least €500,000.
- Investment in shares in a company or deposit in a Spanish bank At least €1,000,000
- Investment in the Spanish public debt At least €2,000,000
- Start-up investments
- Invest in a new business that will create employment opportunities for Spanish citizens, contribute to innovation in the fields of science or technology, and make a significant socio-economic impact.
Visa free entry
Spain, Austria, Germany, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland