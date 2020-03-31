EspanaTour
Spain, Calle de Orihuela, 72, bajo, Torrevieja, 03181 (Alicante), Spain (Испания)
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
1996
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Website
Company description
The story of our company goes further than 26 years back. At that time the founder and CEO of the agency, Alexander Dashevskij, opened up his first real estate agency. In a few years, it became the biggest real estate network of the region.
Our philosophy is really quite simple: the higher the level of services — the more successful business.
We combine best real estate practices with the latest IT advances. It allows us to implement our competitive advantages, daily expand our client base and establish the trust-based relations with our partners.
We follow business ethics principles strictly and unconditionally in our work.
Get in touch with us and you’ll never regret choosing our company — Espana Tour!
Services
- Selection of objects by client’s criteria;
- The organization of the trip to Spain for the eventual buyer: we will meet you at the airport, rent a comfortable apartment for your stay and show you all the objects you are interested in. We can also help to organize your free time; we offer a yacht tour, a sightseeing trip, a bite of Spanish cuisine in the best restaurants on the coast etc.;
- Full litigation support of the deal (there is a highly professional Spanish lawyer working in our company);
- Mortgage credit arrangements at a Spanish bank;
- Aftersales property service;
- Legal and tax advice;
- Individual investment projects: how to get a property income in Spain.
