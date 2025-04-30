  1. Realting.com
Process duration: from 2 months
Costs: from
$4,675
Residence permit in Spain
Residence permit
About the Immigration Program

Digital Nomad Visa and Residence Permit in Spain

If you work remotely and want to live in one of the sunniest countries in Europe, the Digital Nomad program is perfect for you! This method of moving has already become one of the most popular for remote professionals.

With this visa, you can legally reside in Spain and work remotely, earning an income of €2763 per month. The program is suitable for:

• Employees of companies registered outside of Spain (including Russian companies).

• Self-employed, freelancers or individual entrepreneurs providing services to clients from other countries.

Now working remotely and living by the sea has become a reality! Spain is waiting for you.

from 2 months
from
$4,675
12 months
Australia, Belgium, Hungary, Germany, Greece, Denmark, Spain, Italy, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Finland, France, Croatia, Czechia, Switzerland, Sweden, Estonia
