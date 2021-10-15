Best Luxury Properties

SEAVIEW HOME is a real estate company based in Marbella with main focus on management and rental services. We work across the coast and offer greatly serviced, self-catering holiday homes located in the most popular touristic areas of the Costa del Sol: Fuengirola, La Cala de Mijas, Elviria, Marbella, Puerto Banus, Nueva Andalucía, San Pedro and Estepona. All properties exclusively managed by our company on behalf of the owners and maintained in perfect condition so our guests can enjoy their holidays at their best. We try to make our guests arrival as easy and seamless as possible. We welcome you personally at the property and stay in touch (24/7) should you need anything during your stay or in case of emergency.

Our mission is to provide the most professional and personal service to our clients.