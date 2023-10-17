Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

Torrevieja
1484
Orihuela
1252
Pilar de la Horadada
565
Guardamar del Segura
322
Rojales
322
San Miguel de Salinas
271
Almoradi
199
San Fulgencio
28
4 649 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 160 m²
Sunny and cozy detached villa with Finnish sauna, beautiful garden with trees and flowers, p…
€260,000
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
This is a beautiful semi-detached bungalow located in Los Balcones. It is impeccable and ver…
€144,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Beachside 2-Bedroom Properties for Sale in Torre de la Horadada Costa Blanca Four exceptiona…
€310,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Beachside 2-Bedroom Properties for Sale in Torre de la Horadada Costa Blanca Four exceptiona…
€350,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 290 m²
Elegant Villa with a Stylish Pool in San Miguel de Salinas This spacious villa for sale in S…
€2,02M
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with garage in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with garage
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€340,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
3-Bedroom Modern Golf Houses in Ciudad Quesada Costa Blanca Discover these stylish houses fo…
€779,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 3/4
€145,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 3/4
€195,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
€280,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with garage, with garden in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with garage, with garden
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
About the project: a private residential area is located between La Florida and Villamartin,…
€219,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with Pool, with terrassa in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with Pool, with terrassa
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
€399,000
3 room apartment with garage, with storage room, with Lift in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment with garage, with storage room, with Lift
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
€275,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Well-Located 2 and 3-Bedroom Flats in El Raso Costa Blanca Modern flats are situated in El R…
€360,000
Villa 4 room villa in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 191 m²
La Fiorentina is an independent villa inspired by the Mediterranean style, which you will fa…
€530,000
3 room house with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
€500,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 5/5
€240,000
Villa 3 room villa in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 116 m²
€399,900
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/1
€86,000
2 room house with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 2
€125,000
2 room house with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 2
€132,450
2 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€89,260
5 room house with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
5 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 2
€349,969
3 room house with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 2
€164,969
3 room house with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
€359,500
3 room house with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
€365,000
3 room house with by the sea in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 2
€285,000
3 room house with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
€259,900
3 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 5/5
€212,000
3 room townhouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 room townhouse
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
€165,000

