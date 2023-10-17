Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Costa del Sol Occidental, Spain

Estepona
329
Marbella
258
Fuengirola
129
San Pedro de Alcantara
10
Torremolinos
9
1 238 properties total found
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Torremolinos, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury Beachfront Apartments and Penthouses in Torremolinos, Costa del Sol Exclusive Malaga …
€994,000
4 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Mijas, Spain
4 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 360 m²
€1,25M
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Mijas, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
€1,25M
4 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Mijas, Spain
4 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 409 m²
€1,82M
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Mijas, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 179 m²
€1,09M
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Casares, Spain
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Casares, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 314 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive Missoni-Designed Properties for Sale in Casares Situated within the prestigious Fi…
€2,02M
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Casares, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Casares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive Missoni-Designed Properties for Sale in Casares Situated within the prestigious Fi…
€909,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Casares, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Casares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive Missoni-Designed Properties for Sale in Casares Situated within the prestigious Fi…
€1,37M
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Estepona, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 94 m²
€260,500
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Estepona, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 135 m²
€410,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Estepona, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 123 m²
€332,500
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with first coastline in Marbella, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with first coastline
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 75 m²
€349,000
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 158 m²
€399,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Estepona, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
€385,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Manilva, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 4
Affordable 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments Close to the Beach in Manilva This new residential dev…
€252,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 3
Eco-Friendly Real Estate with Large Terraces in Estepona This new development is located in …
€735,000
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage in Marbella, Spain
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
€1,70M
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 4
South Facing First-Class Apartments with Spacious Terrace in Estepona Malaga First-class apa…
€255,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 3
2 and 3 Bedroom Contemporary Apartments with Private Gardens in Estepona This project is sit…
€253,000
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 389 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant Houses with Private Lifts in Marbella's Exclusive Gated Community The houses are in …
€5,68M
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 758 m²
Number of floors 2
Houses with Passivhaus Certificate and Luxury Features in Marbella The houses are situated i…
€3,60M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 656 m²
Number of floors 2
Houses with Passivhaus Certificate and Luxury Features in Marbella The houses are situated i…
€3,90M
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 3
1 and 2 Bedroom Urban Apartments in the Center of Las Lagunas, Mijas This project is located…
€290,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
1 and 2 Bedroom Urban Apartments in the Center of Las Lagunas, Mijas This project is located…
€325,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant Apartments in Complex with Great On-Site Facilities in Fuengirola The apartments are…
€299,000
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 151 m²
€850,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden in Marbella, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
€550,000
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Welcome to Villa Leones, a dreamy haven in Nueva Andalucía, Marbella! This villa is more tha…
€2,75M
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Estepona, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 5
Brand New Apartments with Contemporary Equipment in Estepona Bright apartments are located i…
€766,000
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 155 m²
€1,90M

