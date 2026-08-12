Residential properties for sale in Costa del Sol Occidental, Spain

The Costa del Sol is a 150-kilometer stretch of coastline in the province of Málaga in Andalusia. It is often called the "Coast of the Sun" due to its exceptionally sunny weather, which lasts over 300 days a year. The region stretches from Nerja in the east to Manilva in the west and includes both beaches and the Sierra Nevada mountains.

The Benefits of Buying Real Estate on the Costa del Sol

Real estate in Costa del Sol is conveniently located in a region with a mild climate. Average annual temperatures are 20°C, humidity is 60–70%, and the air is clean thanks to the mountain ranges and sea breezes.

Other benefits of buying a home in the Costa del Sol:

Investment attractiveness. In 2024, property prices increased by 8.2%, and rental yields reached 6-8% per year in areas like Marbella.

In 2024, property prices increased by 8.2%, and rental yields reached 6-8% per year in areas like Marbella. Elite real estate. 70 golf courses (more than any other region in Europe), the marinas of Puerto Banús and Sotogrande, and festivals such as Starlite in Marbella.

70 golf courses (more than any other region in Europe), the marinas of Puerto Banús and Sotogrande, and festivals such as Starlite in Marbella. Accessibility for foreigners. The purchase does not require residency. The process takes 1–2 months, including obtaining the NIE.

Real Estate Prices in the Costa del Sol

The average price per square meter is €2,800–4,260, with growth of 7.5–13%. Resale properties on the Costa del Sol remain in demand due to the completion of properties and prices 10–20% lower than new builds.

Average cost of housing in Costa del Sol:

Type of housing Average price per m² (Euro) Total cost (Euro) Apartments 2200–3600 180,000–500,000 Townhouses 2500–4000 300,000–600,000 Villas 3000–4500+ 750,000–10,000,000+ Commercial real estate 2500–5000 500,000–5,000,000

Popular Areas of the Costa del Sol for Buying a Home

Marbella is the heart of the region with a yacht harbor and Chanel boutiques. Property for sale in Marbella is popular due to its premium status. The average price is 4,000 euros/m².

Other popular regions: