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Residential properties for sale in Costa del Sol Occidental, Spain

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Marbella
2499
Estepona
1792
San Pedro Alcantara
1095
Fuengirola
572
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8 754 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Mijas, Spain
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4 bedroom house
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
4-bedroom townhouse for sale in Calahonda. 4 bed · 3 bath · 159 m² built. Presented by MUSE …
$604,732
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4 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
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4 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
4-bedroom apartment for sale in Nueva Andalucia. 4 bed · 2 bath · 145 m² built. Presented by…
$676,767
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Benalmadena, Spain
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Villa 5 bedrooms
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Unique 500m3 build detached villa for sale with pool and cinema room, in secluded area but o…
$2,08M
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2 bedroom apartment in Manilva, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Manilva, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
2-bedroom apartment for sale in La Duquesa. 2 bed · 1 bath · 82 m² built. Presented by MUSE …
$444,964
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3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
3-bedroom apartment for sale in San Pedro de Alcántara. 3 bed · 2 bath · 129 m² built. Prese…
$687,726
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3 bedroom apartment in Ricmar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Ricmar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
3-bedroom penthouse for sale in Elviria. 3 bed · 1 bath · 160 m² built. Presented by MUSE Pr…
$427,211
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2 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
2-bedroom apartment for sale in Calahonda. 2 bed · 1 bath · 84 m² built. Presented by MUSE P…
$368,325
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3 bedroom apartment in Benahavis, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 174 m²
3-bedroom penthouse for sale in La Quinta. 3 bed · 3 bath · 174 m² built. Presented by MUSE …
$1,06M
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6 bedroom house in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
6 bedroom house
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 539 m²
6-bedroom villa for sale in Nueva Andalucia. 6 bed · 6 bath · 539 m² built. Presented by MUS…
$4,91M
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4 bedroom house in Mijas, Spain
4 bedroom house
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 505 m²
4-bedroom villa for sale in Coín. 4 bed · 3 bath · 505 m² built. Presented by MUSE Property,…
$2,22M
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3 bedroom house in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom house
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
3-bedroom townhouse for sale in Mijas Golf. 3 bed · 3 bath · 131 m² built. Presented by MUSE…
$490,480
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5 bedroom house in Marbella, Spain
5 bedroom house
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
5-bedroom villa for sale in Sierra Blanca. 5 bed · 4 bath · 390 m² built. Presented by MUSE …
$7,51M
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2 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
2-bedroom apartment for sale in Carvajal. 2 bed · 2 bath · 87 m² built. Presented by MUSE Pr…
$497,012
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2 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Apartments with Premium Wellness Facilities on the New Golden Mile in Estepona Nestled on th…
$692,349
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3 bedroom house in Manilva, Spain
3 bedroom house
Manilva, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 207 m²
3-bedroom villa for sale in Manilva. 3 bed · 3 bath · 207 m² built. Presented by MUSE Proper…
$565,162
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5 bedroom house in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
5 bedroom house
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 023 m²
5-bedroom villa for sale in Nueva Andalucía. 5 bed · 5 bath · 1023 m² built. Presented by MU…
$8,67M
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3 bedroom apartment in Benalmadena, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benalmadena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
3-bedroom penthouse for sale in Benalmadena Costa. 3 bed · 2 bath · 113 m² built. Presented …
$780,193
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3 bedroom house in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom house
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
3-bedroom townhouse for sale in San Pedro de Alcántara. 3 bed · 3 bath · 145 m² built. Prese…
$736,079
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2 bedroom apartment in Benalmadena, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benalmadena, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
2-bedroom ground floor apartment for sale in Benalmadena Costa. 2 bed · 2 bath · 98 m² built…
$560,539
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3 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
3-bedroom apartment for sale in El Presidente. 3 bed · 2 bath · 95 m² built. Presented by MU…
$805,927
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2 bedroom apartment in Benahavis, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
2-bedroom penthouse for sale in Benahavís. 2 bed · 2 bath · 62 m² built. Presented by MUSE P…
$264,942
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 342 m²
Wake up in Elviria beach, Marbella East, just 50 metres from the Mediterranean, with sea vie…
$2,88M
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3 bedroom apartment in Benalmadena, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benalmadena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
3-bedroom apartment for sale in Benalmadena Pueblo. 3 bed · 2 bath · 186 m² built. Presented…
$687,726
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4 bedroom house in Benalmadena, Spain
4 bedroom house
Benalmadena, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 192 m²
4-bedroom townhouse for sale in Benalmadena Costa. 4 bed · 4 bath · 192 m² built. Presented …
$806,695
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6 bedroom house in Benalmadena, Spain
6 bedroom house
Benalmadena, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 482 m²
6-bedroom villa for sale in Sierrezuela. 6 bed · 7 bath · 482 m² built. Presented by MUSE Pr…
$2,19M
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2 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
2-bedroom penthouse for sale in Cerros del Aguila. 2 bed · 2 bath · 100 m² built. Presented …
$806,695
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2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
2-bedroom apartment for sale in San Pedro de Alcántara. 2 bed · 2 bath · 88 m² built. Presen…
$600,990
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3 bedroom apartment in Benahavis, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 202 m²
3-bedroom penthouse for sale in Benahavís. 3 bed · 1 bath · 202 m² built. Presented by MUSE …
$386,799
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4 bedroom house in Mijas, Spain
4 bedroom house
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 391 m²
4-bedroom villa for sale in Cerros del Aguila. 4 bed · 6 bath · 391 m² built. Presented by M…
$1,12M
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3 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
3-bedroom apartment for sale in Los Boliches. 3 bed · 1 bath · 127 m² built. Presented by MU…
$346,387
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Property types in Costa del Sol Occidental

apartments
houses

Properties features in Costa del Sol Occidental, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury

The Costa del Sol is a 150-kilometer stretch of coastline in the province of Málaga in Andalusia. It is often called the "Coast of the Sun" due to its exceptionally sunny weather, which lasts over 300 days a year. The region stretches from Nerja in the east to Manilva in the west and includes both beaches and the Sierra Nevada mountains.

The Benefits of Buying Real Estate on the Costa del Sol

Real estate in Costa del Sol is conveniently located in a region with a mild climate. Average annual temperatures are 20°C, humidity is 60–70%, and the air is clean thanks to the mountain ranges and sea breezes.

Other benefits of buying a home in the Costa del Sol:

  • Investment attractiveness. In 2024, property prices increased by 8.2%, and rental yields reached 6-8% per year in areas like Marbella.
  • Elite real estate. 70 golf courses (more than any other region in Europe), the marinas of Puerto Banús and Sotogrande, and festivals such as Starlite in Marbella.
  • Accessibility for foreigners. The purchase does not require residency. The process takes 1–2 months, including obtaining the NIE.

Real Estate Prices in the Costa del Sol

The average price per square meter is €2,800–4,260, with growth of 7.5–13%. Resale properties on the Costa del Sol remain in demand due to the completion of properties and prices 10–20% lower than new builds.

Average cost of housing in Costa del Sol:

Type of housing Average price per m² (Euro) Total cost (Euro)
Apartments 2200–3600 180,000–500,000
Townhouses 2500–4000 300,000–600,000
Villas 3000–4500+ 750,000–10,000,000+
Commercial real estate 2500–5000 500,000–5,000,000

Popular Areas of the Costa del Sol for Buying a Home

Marbella is the heart of the region with a yacht harbor and Chanel boutiques. Property for sale in Marbella is popular due to its premium status. The average price is 4,000 euros/m².

Other popular regions:

  • Estepona. It's also known as the "Garden of the Costa del Sol" because its streets are adorned with flower beds. Apartment prices start at €200,000, and villas at €600,000.
  • Fuengirola. A family resort with 8 km of beaches, the Bioparc zoo, and a water park. Apartments start at €180,000, and townhouses start at €300,000.
  • Benalmadena. A dynamically developing area with some of the cleanest beaches. Prices start at €230,000 for apartments.
  • Mijas. A mountain village with panoramic sea views. Apartments from €250,000, villas from €700,000.

Frequently Asked Questions about Real Estate for Sale on the Costa del Sol

Are property prices falling on the Costa del Sol?

Prices in the Costa del Sol are rising: 8.2% in 2024 and 5-7% expected in 2025 due to a shortage of new builds and demand from foreigners (35% of transactions). The resale market is growing more slowly but steadily (4-6% per year).

Is buying property on the Costa del Sol a good investment?

Buying local property can be a profitable investment, with rental yields of 6-8% per annum and rising prices providing capital appreciation.

Where is the best place to live in Costa del Sol?

Marbella is ideal for luxury, while Fuengirola or Benalmádena are better for families, as they have plenty of schools and parks. Those looking for a quieter, more permanent place to live should consider Estepona or Mijas.

How much does property cost in Costa del Sol?

You can buy a home starting from €180,000 for a resale property in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol. A new villa in Marbella will cost €10 million. The average price per square meter is €2,800–4,500.

Can a foreigner buy property in Costa del Sol, Spain?

Foreigners can easily purchase property on the Costa del Sol. The process involves obtaining an NIE (1-2 weeks), opening a bank account (e.g., Banco Santander), and signing a contract with a notary. Mortgages are available for up to 70% of the purchase price for non-residents, and the transaction can be completed remotely using a power of attorney.

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