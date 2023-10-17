UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Costa del Sol Occidental
Residential properties for sale in Costa del Sol Occidental, Spain
Estepona
329
Marbella
258
Fuengirola
129
San Pedro de Alcantara
10
Torremolinos
9
1 238 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Torremolinos, Spain
4
2
104 m²
4
Luxury Beachfront Apartments and Penthouses in Torremolinos, Costa del Sol Exclusive Malaga …
€994,000
Recommend
4 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Mijas, Spain
4
360 m²
€1,25M
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Mijas, Spain
3
170 m²
€1,25M
Recommend
4 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Mijas, Spain
4
409 m²
€1,82M
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Mijas, Spain
3
179 m²
€1,09M
Recommend
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Casares, Spain
5
4
314 m²
3
Exclusive Missoni-Designed Properties for Sale in Casares Situated within the prestigious Fi…
€2,02M
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Casares, Spain
3
2
160 m²
3
Exclusive Missoni-Designed Properties for Sale in Casares Situated within the prestigious Fi…
€909,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Casares, Spain
4
3
216 m²
3
Exclusive Missoni-Designed Properties for Sale in Casares Situated within the prestigious Fi…
€1,37M
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
2
94 m²
€260,500
Recommend
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
3
135 m²
€410,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
3
123 m²
€332,500
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with first coastline
Marbella, Spain
2
75 m²
€349,000
Recommend
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
3
158 m²
€399,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
2
100 m²
€385,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Manilva, Spain
3
2
70 m²
4
Affordable 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments Close to the Beach in Manilva This new residential dev…
€252,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Estepona, Spain
4
3
114 m²
3
Eco-Friendly Real Estate with Large Terraces in Estepona This new development is located in …
€735,000
Recommend
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Marbella, Spain
5
€1,70M
Recommend
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
2
1
54 m²
4
South Facing First-Class Apartments with Spacious Terrace in Estepona Malaga First-class apa…
€255,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
3
2
64 m²
3
2 and 3 Bedroom Contemporary Apartments with Private Gardens in Estepona This project is sit…
€253,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
5
5
389 m²
3
Elegant Houses with Private Lifts in Marbella's Exclusive Gated Community The houses are in …
€5,68M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
6
4
758 m²
2
Houses with Passivhaus Certificate and Luxury Features in Marbella The houses are situated i…
€3,60M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
5
4
656 m²
2
Houses with Passivhaus Certificate and Luxury Features in Marbella The houses are situated i…
€3,90M
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
3
2
118 m²
3
1 and 2 Bedroom Urban Apartments in the Center of Las Lagunas, Mijas This project is located…
€290,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
4
2
130 m²
3
1 and 2 Bedroom Urban Apartments in the Center of Las Lagunas, Mijas This project is located…
€325,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
4
2
81 m²
3
Elegant Apartments in Complex with Great On-Site Facilities in Fuengirola The apartments are…
€299,000
Recommend
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
3
151 m²
€850,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden
Marbella, Spain
3
100 m²
€550,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
4
4
330 m²
Welcome to Villa Leones, a dreamy haven in Nueva Andalucía, Marbella! This villa is more tha…
€2,75M
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Estepona, Spain
4
2
94 m²
5
Brand New Apartments with Contemporary Equipment in Estepona Bright apartments are located i…
€766,000
Recommend
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
4
155 m²
€1,90M
Recommend
Property types in Costa del Sol Occidental
apartments
houses
Properties features in Costa del Sol Occidental, Spain
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
