Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Commercial
  4. Profitable houses

Apartment buildings for sale in Spain

Community of Madrid
3
Revenue house To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Revenue house in Orihuela, Spain
Revenue house
Orihuela, Spain
Area 600 m²
Spain Costa Dorada Calafel Income house 100m from the beach Residential…
€1,20M
Revenue house in Community of Madrid, Spain
Revenue house
Community of Madrid, Spain
Area 7 800 m²
Spain.Madrid Camping House in the center of the Nursing Home in the center of Madrid is a gr…
€51,00M
Revenue house in Community of Madrid, Spain
Revenue house
Community of Madrid, Spain
Area 2 490 m²
Spain Madrid Dostiny House in the center of Madrid Dostiny House in the center of Madrid, in…
€16,00M
Revenue house with elevator, with yard in Community of Madrid, Spain
Revenue house with elevator, with yard
Community of Madrid, Spain
Area 1 450 m²
Spain Madrid Dostiny House - corrala A house of income characteristic of the old part of Mad…
€4,90M
Revenue house in Orihuela, Spain
Revenue house
Orihuela, Spain
Area 650 m²
Spain Costa Blanca A house of income in Alicante Small building in the center of Alicante. B…
€1,20M
Revenue house 16 bathrooms in Barcelona, Spain
Revenue house 16 bathrooms
Barcelona, Spain
Bathrooms count 16
Area 1 337 m²
Complex of tourist apartments in 1 minute walk from Park Güell in the district Horta Gu…
€5,40M

Property types in Spain

commercial real estates
restaurants
hotels
offices
manufacture buildings
investment properties
warehouses
shops
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir