Spain, CENTRO COMERCIAL PLAYA FLAMENCA C/ NIAGARA, 63 LOCAL 60/PB, 03189 – ORIHUELA COSTA (ALICANTE), SPAIN
Real estate agency
2007
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Українська
wtgspain.com
Company description

Today, many investors from around the world seek to buy property in Spain. And this trend is understandable, because the Iberian Kingdom is almost an ideal place for temporary recreation, and for permanent residence, and for renting out housing.

Often, foreigners are very attracted to real estate in Spain by the sea, because such objects have a huge payback potential. Resort housing always brings considerable income to owners who successfully rent it out to tourists. And since Spain is the warmest country in Europe, the number of vacationers here is measured in the millions during the year ... That is why, having made an investment in Spanish real estate, you will not only become the owner of your dream home on the Mediterranean coast, but you can also make money on it.

The WESTERN TRADE GROUP company, which is one of the leading investment corporations in the European real estate market, will help you maintain and increase your capital!

Services

Customized construction!
Investment in real property!
Legal counseling!
Financial support!
Post-sale services!
Guarantee service!

Our agents in Spain
Nadine Apetroaey
Nadine Apetroaey
1 035 properties
