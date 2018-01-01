Spain Digital Nomad Residence Permit

About the program

Spain is the second most visited country in the world due to its rich history, diverse culture, beautiful landscapes, and renowned cuisine. The country offers a wide range of attractions, including stunning beaches, vibrant cities, historic architecture, and world-class art. Additionally, Spain's warm climate, lively festivals, and welcoming atmosphere make it an appealing destination for travelers from around the world. Spain now has the world’s most powerful passport, according to a new index inching ahead of Singapore, which held the top spot in the world. Spanish is a global language that is undergoing significant and steady growth. It is among the top five languages in the world in terms of number of speakers, the number of countries where it enjoys official status, and in geographic extension.

This Resident Permit is for any foreigner planning to live in Spain as a resident, working remotely for a Company or an employer (or self-employed) located outside of the Spanish national territory, and using exclusively computer telematics and telecommunication media and systems.

When the applicant is self-employed, he/she can also work for a company located in Spain, as long as the percentage of this particular work doesn´t exceed 20% of the total amount of his/her professional activity.

Spain Residence permit is the turnkey solution for individuals who want to get:

Legal long-term possibility to stay in Spain

Obtain a European residence for the whole family

Visa-free access to the Schengen countries

Possibility to Obtain a European permanent residence

Possibility to Obtain Spain passport

Program Details :