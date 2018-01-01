Spain Digital Nomad Residence Permit

  1. Realting.com
Process duration: from 2 months
Costs: from
€5,000
About the program

Spain is the second most visited country in the world due to its rich history, diverse culture, beautiful landscapes, and renowned cuisine. The country offers a wide range of attractions, including stunning beaches, vibrant cities, historic architecture, and world-class art. Additionally, Spain's warm climate, lively festivals, and welcoming atmosphere make it an appealing destination for travelers from around the world. Spain now has the world’s most powerful passport, according to a new index inching ahead of Singapore, which held the top spot in the world. Spanish is a global language that is undergoing significant and steady growth. It is among the top five languages in the world in terms of number of speakers, the number of countries where it enjoys official status, and in geographic extension. 

This Resident Permit is for any foreigner planning to live in Spain as a resident, working remotely for a Company or an employer (or self-employed) located outside of the Spanish national territory, and using exclusively computer telematics and telecommunication media and systems.

When the applicant is self-employed, he/she can also work for a company located in Spain, as long as the percentage of this particular work doesn´t exceed 20% of the total amount of his/her professional activity.

Spain Residence permit is the turnkey solution for individuals who want to get: 

  • Legal long-term possibility to stay in Spain 
  • Obtain a European residence for the whole family 
  • Visa-free access to the Schengen countries 
  • Possibility to Obtain a European permanent residence
  • Possibility to Obtain Spain passport 

Program Details :

  • The residence permit is valid for 1 year and can be prolonged 
  • Work permit
  • Reference to living in Spain at least 6 months a year
  • No need to invest in the country
from 2 months
from
€5,000
Visa-free access to the Schengen countries 

Spain, Austria, Germany, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland
Additional expenses
For each applicant family member (spouse and child) 5000.00 EUR
Applicant requirements

Together with the main applicant, the spouse and minor children of the applicant can apply.

  • A resident of a "third country";
  • No criminal record
  • Be able to provide bank reference and confirm sufficient funds 
  • Medical insurance 
  • Absence of dangerous diseases
  • Certification of working for at least 3 months for a foreign Company.
Stages of obtaining the program
from 1 day
Luxe Legal services advisors are highly qualified professionals will guide you through every step of the second citizenship acquisition process with due diligence and care, ensuring that your application is submitted correctly and followed up to conclusion. With our expert guidance, we can help you navigate the path to building a brighter future for yourself and your family through second citizenship (Residence)
Initial due diligence checks completed
from 10 days
Client agreement signed and retainer paid
from 1 day
Collection and preparation of all necessary documents
from 14 days
Application for residence submitted
from 5 days
Processing of residence application
from 14 days
Obtaining a visa D & Biometrics
from 2 days
Getting a residence permit card
from 14 days
from
€5,000
