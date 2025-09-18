  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Юлия Cano Lloret

Юлия Cano Lloret

Spain, Benidorm
;
Leave a request
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
On the platform
3 years 10 months
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Website
Website
aronahomes.es/en/
We are on social networks
About the agency

Arona Homes is not your ordinary real estate agency that only focuses on offloading a property. No, we are much more than that. Here, you can get absolutely anything done, regarding real estate. We can do marketing programs for you, IT, graphic design, architecture and creating models as well. But, that’s not the end – we can also do all of the paperwork for you, from opening bank accounts for you to helping you get Spanish citizenship.

We differ to more traditional estate agents. Instead, we work on an innovative cloud-based platform, using the very latest technology and estate agency software that is developed especially for Arona Homes.

By having fewer overheads, we can afford to offer the lowest rates in the area. We operate on a transparent and contracted fee structure meaning our clients won’t get any surprises or misunderstandings at the final signing.

Our agents in Spain
Tatyana
Tatyana
13 properties
Agencies nearby
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Spain, el Baix Segura La Vega Baja
Residential property 3715 Сommercial property 43 Lands 15
"Alegria" is one of the largest real estate agencies in Torrevieja, Alicante, Benidorm and other cities of the Costa Blanca, as well as in Valencia, Costa Calida and Costa del Sol, leading developer on the Spanish coast, service center in Spain.
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Scat Realty
Spain, Platja dAro
Residential property 45 Lands 19
ScatRealty is the real estate agency for luxury apartments and houses on the Costa Brava. With more than 7 years of experience and more than 100 properties sold. We offer a wide portfolio of properties (houses, flats, apartments, penthouses, duplexes, lofts, villas ...) located in the most e…
Leave a request
ALBAMAR Group
Spain, Torrevieja
Company's year of foundation 2012
Residential property 193 Сommercial property 9 Lands 4
Real estate agency ALBAMAR Group entered the market of real estate 9 years ago. Nowadays, our company is a large chain of real estate agencies in Spain. You can find our offices in 8 cities: Barcelona, ​​Madrid, Valencia, Benidorm, Alicante, Torrevieja, Marbella, Tenerife. We are proud of…
Leave a request
GestaliHome
Spain, Alicante
Company's year of foundation 2015
Residential property 665
To offer even more services to its customers, Gestali opens a department specializing in the real estate transaction: GestaliHome in Alicante, offers you a perfect knowledge of the Spanish real estate market. Gestali is a tax firm of the Fiseco group present in Alicante, Valencia and Gandia,…
Leave a request
Nivaria Isla Tur
Spain, Adeje
Residential property 201 Сommercial property 2 Lands 1
Our company Nivaria Isla Tur provides you with an excellent opportunity to purchase real estate in Spain! We will offer you a good database of the most relevant properties in Spain, including villas, houses, land plots, apartments, cottages, studios, penthouses, townhouses, housing in …
Leave a request
Back Leave a request
Realting.com
Go