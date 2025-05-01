Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor, Spain

Los Alcazares
301
San Pedro del Pinatar
292
Torre Pacheco
265
Cartagena
125
1 363 properties total found
3 bedroom house in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom house
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a comfortable villa in the city of San Pedro del Pinatar.San Pedro del Pinatar is…
$483,764
3 bedroom house in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom house
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a comfortable villa in the city of San Pedro del Pinatar. San Pedro del Pinatar i…
$451,892
2 bedroom apartment in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
$79,264
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 145 m²
3 bedroom villasBeautiful urbanization, consisting of villas in the indoor complex of the Ro…
$440,905
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 61 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 61 m2.Terrace: 10 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, air-con…
$178,478
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
1 or 3-Bedroom Coastal Apartments with Communal Pool in San Pedro del Pinatar, Murcia Locate…
$340,855
3 bedroom apartment in San Javier, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
BEAUTIFUL SEA VIEW APARTMENTS IN LA MANGA This urbanization is located in the largest ex…
$211,837
2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Floor 3/4
$308,780
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR New Build residential complex of bea…
$471,727
3 bedroom townthouse in San Javier, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN SAN JAVIER New Build luxury complex of 24 one level villas or on 2 …
$349,904
3 bedroom house in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom house
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a comfortable villa in the city of San Pedro del Pinatar. San Pedro del Pinatar i…
$396,197
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 165 m2.Plot size: 156 m2.Garden: 81 m2, solarium: 52 m2, terrac…
$320,001
Chalet 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 143 m²
$335,880
2 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Apartments in a modern style in a closed complex from the developer in the La Serena Golf, L…
$281,109
3 bedroom apartment in San Javier, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
Discover a new concept of luxury and comfort in our residential development in La Manga, a p…
$616,739
3 bedroom house in Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom house
Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN ALTOANA GOLF RESORT, MURCIA New Build residencial of beautiful villas i…
$527,650
Villa 2 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN ROLDAN New Build semi-detached villas in Roldan, Torre Pa…
$258,722
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 126 m²
This exclusive residential complex offers independent villas with a modern and functional de…
$476,431
1 bedroom apartment in San Javier, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN LA MANGA New Build residential complex is located in a un…
$218,324
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
3 Bedroom Trendy Semi-Detached Villas Meters from the Beach in Los Nietos Costa Calida Trend…
$373,818
3 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Apartment complex Los Alcazares Santa Rosalia (Murcia). Consists of apartments with 3 bedroo…
$424,906
2 bedroom apartment in Cartagena, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cartagena, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN MAR DE CRISTAL New Build modern residential complex of ap…
$358,780
3 bedroom house in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom house
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
KEY READY SEMI-DETACHED VILLA IN FUENTE ALAMO, MURCIA Residential of townhouses, independen…
$261,087
3 bedroom house in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 bedroom house
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD ONE LEVEL VILLAS IN BALSICAS, MURCIA New Build residential has 6 one level detache…
$343,823
2 bedroom house in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
2 bedroom house
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
KEY READY SEMI-DETACHED VILLA IN FUENTE ALAMO, MURCIA Residential of townhouses, independen…
$230,002
3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 184 m2.Plot size: 178 m2.New Build.There is private pool, сove…
$324,340
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
NEW BUILD BUNGALOWS IN ROLDAN New Build gated residential complex of bungalow apartments lo…
$241,095
3 bedroom house in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 bedroom house
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD ONE LEVEL VILLAS IN BALSICAS, MURCIA New Build residential has 5 one level detach…
$343,823
2 bedroom apartment in San Javier, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN LA MANGA New Build residential complex is located in a un…
$256,936
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Introducing the Residencial de Obra Nueva in Los Alcázares, an elegant Mediterranean style d…
$363,129
Property types in Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor

apartments
houses

Properties features in Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
