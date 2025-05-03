  1. Realting.com
MENINA GROUP

Spain, Altea
;
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2017
On the platform
2 months
Languages
English, Español, Français
Website
www.meninagroup.com
About the agency

Our company is made up of a professional, expert and dynamic team with a common goal: to satisfy the demands of our clients.

The company's purpose is: the Promotion, Purchase, Sale and Construction of all types of Urban and Rural Real Estate.

An agency with innovative ideas and expert and dynamic professionals.

 

Services

We have a wide range of real estate offerings including new and second-hand homes, villas, appartments and farms throughout the province,  all with the best financial guarantees on the market and, if you need a mortgage, we will assist you and advise you on how to manage it.

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 13:13
(UTC+2:00, Europe/Madrid)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Spain
Isabel Torres
Isabel Torres
155 properties
