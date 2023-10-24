Work in Spain for foreigners: how to get a job, where to look for vacancies and how much you can earn

How can one get a work permit in Spain? What professions are the most popular in the country? How much do specialists from different fields get paid? Is it possible to find a job in Spain without knowing the language? Read on for a big guide with answers to the most important questions.

What do I need to work in Spain as a foreigner?

To work in Spain, a foreigner needs to obtain a work permit. There are several different ways to do this, depending on your nationality and the type of job you are applying for.

Citizens of the European Union, Switzerland, Iceland, Liechtenstein, or Norway can work in Spain without a work permit. However, they will still have to register with the Spanish social security system.

Non-EU nationals must obtain a work permit from the Spanish Embassy or Consulate in their home country. To do this, the applicant must have a job offer from a local employer in hand. He or she will also need to apply for a work permit on your behalf.

Work permit

There are several different types of work permits for non-EU nationals: for students, self-employed, investors, those intending to start a business in Spain , and people who have made an outstanding contribution to the economy or culture of the country. However, the most common is the General Employment Permit. It allows you to work for any employer in Spain.

The general employment authorization is divided into subtypes:

Type A. Purpose of registration—seasonal activity or one-time work. The maximum length of stay is one year.

Purpose of registration—seasonal activity or one-time work. The maximum length of stay is one year. Type B. The purpose of registration is to work in a particular specialty for a particular company. The period of validity is 1 year; it can be extended up to two years. When the initial permit expires, it is possible to obtain another one—re-registered. In this case, it is possible to work in different specialties. The validity period is 2 years.

The purpose of registration is to work in a particular specialty for a particular company. The period of validity is 1 year; it can be extended up to two years. When the initial permit expires, it is possible to obtain another one—re-registered. In this case, it is possible to work in different specialties. The validity period is 2 years. Type C. Such a document is issued to those who have expired type B permit. Within the framework of this document, you can engage in any profession throughout the country. It is issued for two years.

Such a document is issued to those who have expired type B permit. Within the framework of this document, you can engage in any profession throughout the country. It is issued for two years. Type G. The purpose of registration—the performance of specific works in a certain region of Spain by seconded employees from non-EU countries. It is issued for a maximum of one year; it can be extended for another year.

The purpose of registration—the performance of specific works in a certain region of Spain by seconded employees from non-EU countries. It is issued for a maximum of one year; it can be extended for another year. Type F. This type is designed for citizens of other countries who live in border areas. You can be employed or run a business in the areas adjacent to the border with the condition of a daily return to your country. It is issued for a maximum period of 5 years, with the possibility of renewal.

This type is designed for citizens of other countries who live in border areas. You can be employed or run a business in the areas adjacent to the border with the condition of a daily return to your country. It is issued for a maximum period of 5 years, with the possibility of renewal. Type T. This is a subspecies of Type A. The difference is that the document is issued to a specific specialist whose work cannot be performed by an EU citizen. It is issued for a maximum of 9 months.

To obtain a work permit, you will need to provide your future employer with a set of documents, including your diploma, copies of your passport, a photo, and certificates of advanced training.

It takes an average of 3 months to obtain a work permit. Then you need to apply for a work visa through the Spanish Consulate of your country within a month.

Work visa

This type of visa allows you to reside in Spain for the duration of your work permit (from 91 days to 5 years).

To obtain a work visa, you will need a passport, a photo, an employment contract or business registration certificate, proof of sufficient finances, and the place where you intend to live. All documents must be in Spanish.

Visa processing may take 1–3 months. During this time, it is advisable to stay in the country, as you may be called for an interview at the Consulate at any time.

Within a month of receiving your visa, you need to register at the local police station, where you should come together with your employer.

As for family members, they can get a companion visa. The requirements will depend on the type of visa of the main applicant.

In-demand jobs and average salaries in Spain

Here is a table of in-demand jobs in Spain for foreigners with average salaries:

Profession Average salary Software Developer €3,500 Web developer €2,800 Data Analyst €3,200 Cybersecurity analyst €3,000 Civil Engineer €3,400 Mechanical Engineer €3,300 Electrical engineer €3,200 Doctor €3,800 Nurse €2,500 Dentist €3,600 English teacher €2,600 Preschool teacher €2,400 Hotel manager €3,000 Restaurant manager €2,700 Tour guide €2,300 Accountant €2,800 Lawyer €3,200 Marketing specialist €2,900 Sales Specialist €3,100

It is important to note that these are only average salaries, and the real ones can vary depending on your experience, qualifications, and the company you work for. Salaries in Spain are generally lower than in other developed countries, such as the US and the UK. However, the cost of living in Spain is also lower.

Shortage occupations

The following professions are in short supply in Spain : professional sportsmen and sportswomen; sports coaches; naval refrigeration technicians; chief engineers of merchant ships; naval engineers; pilots of merchant ships; radio-electronic technicians of merchant ships; ship's cooks; passenger ship attendants; deck bosuns (except fishing); deck laborers (except fishing); deck porters.

It is important to note that Spain, like many EU countries, has a quota system, which means that there is a limited number of migrant workers coming into the country each year. Therefore, the best chance of obtaining a permit and visa will be for those who are highly qualified and work in a sought-after specialty. A good option for professionals with higher education is to obtain an EU Blue Card.

Income tax

The amount of income tax in Spain is 19–45%. The rate depends on the level of your salary; the more you earn, the more tax you pay. The highest rate is for incomes starting at €60,000 per year.

Tax payments can be reduced in some cases. For example, in the presence of children, dependents, or parents living together with adult children, an individual discount is provided (on average, €5500 to meet the necessities of life).

The tax rate is also reduced for participants in pension programs, as well as for timely contributions to the Federal Social Security Fund, donations, charitable contributions, and investments in historical objects.

How and where should I look for a job in Spain?

There are many ways to look for a job in Spain. Here are a few tips:

Search online

Job search websites and portals. Popular ones include Indeed, LinkedIn, Infojobs, Infoempleo, Trabajando, Monster, Trabajos.com, Milanuncios, and Expansion.

Popular ones include Indeed, LinkedIn, Infojobs, Infoempleo, Trabajando, Monster, Trabajos.com, Milanuncios, and Expansion. Company websites. Often, companies post information about open positions using their own resources. You can also sign up for job alerts from selected companies.

Often, companies post information about open positions using their own resources. You can also sign up for job alerts from selected companies. Social media. Many companies also use social media to post job openings.

Many companies also use social media to post job openings. Government resources. Also check out sites such as the Spanish Public Employment Service , the Labor Exchange , and the State Public Employment Service .

Offline Search