Work in Spain for foreigners: how to get a job, where to look for vacancies and how much you can earn
How can one get a work permit in Spain? What professions are the most popular in the country? How much do specialists from different fields get paid? Is it possible to find a job in Spain without knowing the language? Read on for a big guide with answers to the most important questions.
What do I need to work in Spain as a foreigner?
To work in Spain, a foreigner needs to obtain a work permit. There are several different ways to do this, depending on your nationality and the type of job you are applying for.
Citizens of the European Union, Switzerland, Iceland, Liechtenstein, or Norway can work in Spain without a work permit. However, they will still have to register with the Spanish social security system.
Non-EU nationals must obtain a work permit from the Spanish Embassy or Consulate in their home country. To do this, the applicant must have a job offer from a local employer in hand. He or she will also need to apply for a work permit on your behalf.
Work permit
There are several different types of work permits for non-EU nationals: for students, self-employed, investors, those intending , and people who have made an outstanding contribution to the economy or culture of the country. However, the most common is the General Employment Permit. It allows you to work for any employer in Spain.
The general employment authorization is divided into subtypes:
- Type A. Purpose of registration—seasonal activity or one-time work. The maximum length of stay is one year.
- Type B. The purpose of registration is to work in a particular specialty for a particular company. The period of validity is 1 year; it can be extended up to two years. When the initial permit expires, it is possible to obtain another one—re-registered. In this case, it is possible to work in different specialties. The validity period is 2 years.
- Type C. Such a document is issued to those who have expired type B permit. Within the framework of this document, you can engage in any profession throughout the country. It is issued for two years.
- Type G. The purpose of registration—the performance of specific works in a certain region of Spain by seconded employees from non-EU countries. It is issued for a maximum of one year; it can be extended for another year.
- Type F. This type is designed for citizens of other countries who live in border areas. You can be employed or run a business in the areas adjacent to the border with the condition of a daily return to your country. It is issued for a maximum period of 5 years, with the possibility of renewal.
- Type T. This is a subspecies of Type A. The difference is that the document is issued to a specific specialist whose work cannot be performed by an EU citizen. It is issued for a maximum of 9 months.
To obtain a work permit, you will need to provide your future employer with a set of documents, including your diploma, copies of your passport, a photo, and certificates of advanced training.
It takes an average of 3 months to obtain a work permit. Then you need to apply for a work visa through the Spanish Consulate of your country within a month.
Work visa
This type of visa allows you to reside in Spain for the duration of your work permit (from 91 days to 5 years).
To obtain a work visa, you will need a passport, a photo, an employment contract or business registration certificate, proof of sufficient finances, and the place where you intend to live. All documents must be in Spanish.
Visa processing may take 1–3 months. During this time, it is advisable to stay in the country, as you may be called for an interview at the Consulate at any time.
Within a month of receiving your visa, you need to register at the local police station, where you should come together with your employer.
As for family members, they can get a companion visa. The requirements will depend on the type of visa of the main applicant.
In-demand jobs and average salaries in Spain
Here is a table of in-demand jobs in Spain for foreigners with average salaries:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
It is important to note that these are only average salaries, and the real ones can vary depending on your experience, qualifications, and the company you work for. Salaries in Spain are generally lower than in other developed countries, such as the US and the UK. However, the cost of living in Spain is also lower.
Shortage occupations
The following : professional sportsmen and sportswomen; sports coaches; naval refrigeration technicians; chief engineers of merchant ships; naval engineers; pilots of merchant ships; radio-electronic technicians of merchant ships; ship's cooks; passenger ship attendants; deck bosuns (except fishing); deck laborers (except fishing); deck porters.
It is important to note that Spain, like many EU countries, has a quota system, which means that there is a limited number of migrant workers coming into the country each year. Therefore, the best chance of obtaining a permit and visa will be for those who are highly qualified and work in a sought-after specialty. A good option for professionals with higher education is to obtain an EU Blue Card.
Income tax
The amount of income tax in Spain is 19–45%. The rate depends on the level of your salary; the more you earn, the more tax you pay. The highest rate is for incomes starting at €60,000 per year.
Tax payments can be reduced in some cases. For example, in the presence of children, dependents, or parents living together with adult children, an individual discount is provided (on average, €5500 to meet the necessities of life).
The tax rate is also reduced for participants in pension programs, as well as for timely contributions to the Federal Social Security Fund, donations, charitable contributions, and investments in historical objects.
How and where should I look for a job in Spain?
There are many ways to look for a job in Spain. Here are a few tips:
Search online
- Job search websites and portals. Popular ones include Indeed, LinkedIn, Infojobs, Infoempleo, Trabajando, Monster, Trabajos.com, Milanuncios, and Expansion.
- Company websites. Often, companies post information about open positions using their own resources. You can also sign up for job alerts from selected companies.
- Social media. Many companies also use social media to post job openings.
- Government resources. Also check out sites such as the , the , and the .
Offline Search
- Networking. Talk to your friends, family, and former colleagues to see if they know of any open positions in Spain. It's also a good idea to attend industry events and meetups to network with people in your field and exchange contacts—this can come in handy in the future.
- Recruiters. They can help you find jobs in Spain that match your skills and experience.
- Recruitment agencies. They can offer you temporary or contract work. This can be a good way to get a job and gain experience in your field. Examples of such agencies in Spain are Alta Gestion, Flexi Plan, Adecco, and Randstad.