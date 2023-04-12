Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Villas

Villas for sale in Turkey

in Sekerhane Mahallesi
1869
in Alanya
1869
in Marmara Region
203
in Istanbul
182
in Mersin
16
in Antalya
70
in Aegean Region
68
in Gazipasa
21
Show more
Villa To archive
Clear all
1 132 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m² 2 Floor
€ 239,000
Villa 2 room villain Silifke, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa
Silifke, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 100 m²
€ 158,000
VILLA CONCEPT 2 + 1 TO SALE IN THE SUSANOGL FROM REMAX LOCA Silifke Atayurt Features of the…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Alanya, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
8 Number of rooms 5 bath
€ 1,550,000
7 BED ROOM 2 LIVING ROOM 700 sqm VILLA 1180 sqm LAND AREA 5 BATHROOM – WC&n…
Villa Villa 8 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
8 Number of rooms 5 bath 340 m² 3 Floor
€ 670,000
A 6 + 2 layout villa in the Bektash area has appeared in our catalog. Three-storey villa wit…
Villa 4 room villain Bitez, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Bitez, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 300 m² Number of floors 1
Price on request
Caresse is the location that offers the most exclusive, luxurious service in Bodrum. It h…
Villa 3 room villain Bitez, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Bitez, Turkey
3 bath 300 m² Number of floors 1
Price on request
Caresse is the location that offers the most exclusive, luxurious service in Bodrum.  …
Villa 4 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 500,000
4 BED ROOM 1 LIVING ROOM 300 sqm VILLA 320 sqm LAND AREA 2 BATHROOM – WC …
Villa 3 room villain Erdemli, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 135 m² 2 Floor
€ 157,500
Choose a separate house by the sea? Then pay attention to this offer. We present to your att…
Villa 5 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 4 bath
€ 1,250,000
Villa 5+1 Villa area (m2): 350 Land area (m2): 500 5 bedrooms 1 living room 4 bathrooms…
Villa 4 room villain Toslak, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Toslak, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 160 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 432,000
Villa near the sea with the possibility of obtaining VNZH Villa layout and amenities « Zera …
Villa 5 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 300 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 1,047,500
Villa with the ability to get VNZh when buying Villa layout and amenities For sale from « Ze…
Villa 5 room villain Konakli, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Konakli, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 210 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 224,500
Villa on the first coastline with the possibility of obtaining VNZ Villa layout and amenitie…
Villa Villain Istanbul, Turkey
Villa Villa
Istanbul, Turkey
Number of floors 1
€ 1,740,508
Villa 3 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 400,000
• 3 BEDROOMS • 1 LIVING ROOM • TOTAL AREA OF THE VILLA 220 sq.m. • TO…
Villa 3 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 4 bath
€ 750,000
Villa 3+1 3 bedrooms 1 living room Villa area (m2): 260 Villa area (m2): 250 4 …
Villa Villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa Villa
Alanya, Turkey
434 m²
€ 1,500,000
5 BED ROOM 1 LIVING ROOM 434 sqm VILLA 470 sqm LAND AREA 5 BATHROOM – WC TERRACE …
Villa 5 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 1,900,000
Villa 5+1 5 bedrooms 2 living rooms Villa area (m2): 680 Land area (m2): 1.103 …
Villa 6 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
7 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 1,750,000
• 6 Bedroom • 1 living room • 390 sqm villa • 500 sqm land area…
Villa 4 room villain Demirtas, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Demirtas, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 120 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 225,500
Villa with the ability to get VNZH  Layout of the villa and amenities in the complex « …
Villa 4 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 321 m² 1 Floor
€ 1,850,000
We present to your attention two three-story villas located in an elite calm area of Tepe. T…
Villa 3 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 800,000
Total plot area: 5215 м2 Total: 16 Typical villas + 2 VIP villas Villa dimensions: Typical …
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Alanya, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
8 Number of rooms 6 bath
€ 1,950,000
  7 BED ROOM 2 LIVING ROOM 556 sqm VILLA 800 sqm LAND AREA 5 BATHROOM&nda…
Villa 3 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 1,050,000
3 BED ROOM 2 LIVING ROOM 1 GUEST ROOM 3 BATHROOM – WC 251 sqm VILLA 503 sqm LAND …
Villa 4 room villain Karaabduelbaki, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Karaabduelbaki, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 411 m² Number of floors 2
€ 965,651
Our project has 35 villas on an area of 26.000 m2 with its clean air, magnificent nature and…
Villa 4 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 725,000
Alanya Best Villa 4 BED ROOM 1 LIVING ROOM 300 sqm VILLA 1.320 sqm LAND AREA 3…
Villa 3 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1 000 m²
€ 2,950,000
Alanya Ultra Luxury Villa Near The City Center and Sea 3 BED ROOM 2 LIVING ROOM 1 …
Villa 3 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 1,600,000
4 BED ROOM 1 LIVING ROOM 390 sqm VILLA 1.614 sqm LAND AREA 4 BATHROOM- WC ULTRA…
Villa 4 room villain Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Kargicak, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 150 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 194,500
Villa from the owner Villa layout and amenities « Zera Homes » offers a spacious villa of 3 …
Villa 5 room villain Karakocali, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Karakocali, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 280 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 376,500
Villa with the ability to get VNZH Villa layout and amenities To your attention, the company…
Villa 3 room villain Gazipasa, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Gazipasa, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 600,000
3 BED ROOM 1 LIVING ROOM TRIPLEX 350 sqm VILLA 1.000 sqm LAND AREA BATHROOM – WC …

Properties features in Turkey

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury

How to buy a villa in Turkey

Turkey is one of the most favourable places when it comes to purchasing real estate. The country is renowned for its mild climate, natural marvels and an array of historical sites. Moreover, Turkish real estate is famous for its unique style, which combines both luxury and refined tastes represented in every little detail. This style is a characteristic of Turkish villas. There are plenty of private villas for sale in Turkey, most of which are pure architectural gems.

They are the reason why not only the Turks themselves but also foreign nationals strive to buy villas in Turkey. Almost all cities are suitable for buying a property, be it a large Istanbul or Ankara, or a small, though picturesque Bursa and Belek. Every region of the country offers high-quality real estate located in beautiful residential areas.

What is the price of villas in Turkey

The most expensive properties are located in the suburbs of major cities: Istanbul, Antalya and Ankara. Here, you can buy a villa at a price of 1500-2000 euros per square meter. Thus, a house with an area of 100 sq m costs around 150,000-200,000 euros.

It is much cheaper to buy a villa in one of the following cities:

  • Alanya — 1000 euros per sq m on average;
  • Bodrum — 900 euros;
  • Belek — 800 euros;
  • Yaylalı — 700 euros.

In each of these cities, the cost of housing may be higher if a villa is located near the sea. High prices are also typical of houses with a swimming pool and a large plot of land. Buyers might have a discount only if the property doesn’t have any repairs, but such options are extremely rare.

Are villas in Turkey a profitable investment

By purchasing Turkish real estate, foreign buyers get the opportunity not only to live in it but also to rent it out generating great profit. This type of passive income brings a good revenue, allowing you to recoup the investment in 5-7 years at the expense of rental contributions. In addition, it is quite profitable to buy villas in Turkey since local real estate constantly increases in its price. In popular regions, the cost of properties increases by an average of 10% annually, allowing you to resell them profitably in a few years.

Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir