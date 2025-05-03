Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Villa
  5. Golf-course

Villas near golf course for sale in Turkey

Istanbul
3
Antalya
23
Alanya
34
Bodrum
9
Show more
Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 4 rooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 4 rooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 298 m²
Floor 4
What makes the project elite? The developer from the TOP-5, a stunningly diverse infrastruct…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Floor 1
For those who prefer unity with nature, silence and mountain air to the bustle of a big city…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go