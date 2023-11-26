Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Gazipasa, Turkey

7 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool in Gazipasa, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/2
€660,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area in Gazipasa, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/2
€660,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area in Gazipasa, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
Floor 1/2
€451,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Gazipasa, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
3 BED ROOM 1 LIVING ROOM TRIPLEX 350 sqm VILLA 1.000 sqm LAND AREA BATHROOM – WC JACUZ…
€600,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Gazipasa, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 350 m²
Floor 3/3
Villa from the owner with the opportunity to get a residence permit "Zera Homes" offers for …
€620,000
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Hasdere, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Hasdere, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 645 m²
Floor 2/2
Villa from the owner with the opportunity to obtain a residence permit "Zera Homes" offers f…
€907,500
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Gazipasa, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 2/2
New villa. Opportunity to get ikametVilla layout and facilities We offer a villa in the Gazi…
€637,000
