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Villas for sale in Gazipasa, Turkey

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4 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Gazipasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Price listVilla, 4+1Floor: 1, , 220m², €225,000Step into a world of elegance and comfort wit…
$258 904
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Gazipasa, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This spacious 3-bedroom villa, located in the peaceful Gazipaşa region, offers 200 m² of liv…
$656 873
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Gazipasa, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
3 BED ROOM 1 LIVING ROOM TRIPLEX 350 sqm VILLA 1.000 sqm LAND AREA BATHROOM – WC JACUZ…
$649 970
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Gazipasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/23
For citizenship What do you get: a unique project in the middle of an olive grove with a pa…
$712 167
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