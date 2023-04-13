Istanbul is one of the most iconic cities in Turkey, being very popular with both tourists and property buyers. There is a large selection of housing both from developers and on the secondary market; the price range is wide — it is easy to choose the right option.

The city is picturesque, colorful and pleasant with a developed trade and entertainment infrastructure, a rich variety of historical sights and, of course, its great proximity to the Bosphorus coast.

How much are apartments in Istanbul

You can buy an apartment in Istanbul for both 70-200 thousand euros or for several million — it all depends on your preferences, the purposes of acquiring real estate and the place where you want to settle.

Average prices in a metropolis are lower than in major European cities — about €700 in residential areas and from €1,500 in the center. In the remote areas of Chataldja, Esenyurt, Shile and others, you can buy an apartment for 40-60 thousand euros.

In the west and east of the city, you can find flats and apartments on the primary market in which the pricee per sq. m is estimated at amounts from €370-400.

The most expensive apartments are located on the coast and in the central districts of the city, the average cost of housing per sq. meter is about 5 thousand euros here. For example, in Beyoglu you can buy an apartment for a total of €180,000.

Is it a profitable investment to buy an apartment in Istanbul

Istanbul is in high demand among tourists, like other megalopolis in Turkey. The popularity of the city is explained by its well-developed infrastructure, the proximity of the sea and its mild climate.

Investments in housing here pay off well, plus such an acquisition makes it possible to obtain a residence permit and grows in price. It is possible to buy an apartment in Istanbul for reasonable money even in prestigious areas, for example, Beyoglu. In this location, apartments can be purchased for 180,000 euros, and they will bring in about 5-6% per annum.