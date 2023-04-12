UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
Houses
Houses for sale in Alacant Alicante, Spain
l Alfas del Pi
501
Calp
395
Altea
309
Rojales
295
l Alacanti
255
Xabia Javea
245
Pilar de la Horadada
231
Teulada
202
San Miguel de Salinas
198
Benissa
179
Almoradi
178
Denia
160
Benidorm
140
el Baix Vinalopo
127
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
99
Alicante
92
Santa Pola
76
Guardamar del Segura
55
Elx Elche
50
Sant Joan d Alacant
49
House
Clear all
6 721 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
70 m²
€ 172,000
Duplex in Pueblo Centro. The area of the house is 70 square meters. m. Plot of 120 square …
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
167 m²
€ 215,000
Villa with a plot. The area of the house is 167 square meters. m., plot 434 square meters. …
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
100 m²
€ 275,000
Chalet with a plot in Ciudad Quesada. The area of the house is 100 square meters. m., plot …
Chalet 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
106 m²
€ 168,000
An independent chalet near the Algorfa golf course. Beautiful villa near the golf course, v…
Bungalow 3 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
€ 79,000
Good bungalow in Torretas. Large plot. Bungalow with an area of 70 square meters. m. The …
Bungalow 3 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
61 m²
€ 195,000
The bungalow is in a modern style on the top floor overlooking the green areas. Just 300 me…
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
80 m²
€ 140,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 80 square meters. m. 3 bedrooms. 2 bathrooms. Garden t…
Bungalow 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
71 m²
€ 165,000
The bungalow at La Siesta Urbanization is a 15-minute drive from the center of Torrevieja. …
Bungalow 3 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
85 m²
€ 220,000
A beautiful bungalow on the ground floor in one of the best urbanizations of Oriuela Costa, …
Bungalow 2 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
48 m²
€ 99,000
A completely renovated bungalow in a modern style on the ground floor without neighbors from…
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
€ 450,000
A new project of 40 luxury villas in the style of High Tech with panoramic views of the sea …
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
86 m²
€ 169,520
Spacious corner duplex. Area 86 sq. M. m. Land 41 sq. M. m. 3 bedrooms. 2 bathrooms. In…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
71 m²
€ 157,000
La Ciñuelica in Punta Prima. Angular townhouse with an area of 71 square meters. m. with a …
Bungalow 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
68 m²
€ 340,000
Luxurious bungalow on the top floor with a usable area of 68.28 square meters. m. 3 bedroom…
Bungalow 2 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
59 m²
€ 72,000
For sale a solar bungalow of 59 square meters. m., 1 bedroom, kitchenette, bathroom, laundry…
Bungalow 3 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
€ 122,000
Aguas Nuevas. Angular bungalow to the south side in Altos de la Bahia. House 65 sq. M. m.,…
Villa 2 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
85 m²
€ 231,000
Villa in Daya Vieja. 2 bedrooms. 2 bathrooms. South side. 85 sq. m. Fully equipped. Pr…
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
222 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,290,000
Introducing a new comfortable villa in a beautiful modern residential complex from a develop…
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
210 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 789,000
Introducing the new villa in a beautiful modern residential complex in Finestrat. The indoor…
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
230 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,175,000
Introducing the new villa in a beautiful modern residential complex in Finestrat. The indoor…
3 room townhouse
Calp, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
139 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 435,000
A new townhouse in a modern style in a unique indoor residential complex from a developer in…
3 room townhouse
Calp, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
188 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 675,000
A new townhouse in a modern style in a unique indoor residential complex from a developer in…
5 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
287 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
Introducing the comfortable villa overlooking the mountains in La Nucia. La Nucia is a small…
5 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
538 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 765,000
Introducing the comfortable villa overlooking the mountains in La Nucia. La Nucia is a small…
3 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
114 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 395,000
Introducing the comfortable villa overlooking the sea and mountains in La Nucia. Villa with …
2 room house
la Nucia, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
90 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 185,000
Introducing the cozy villa overlooking the sea and mountains in La Nucia.La Nucia is a small…
Villa 3 room villa
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3 bath
110 m²
€ 368,000
NEW VILLAS IN THE LOS MONTESINOSResidential complex of 12 new villas in Los Montesinos, La H…
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
52 m²
€ 69,900
For sale bungalow in Torrevieja in the Rosaleda-los frutales area. The total area of 52.00 m…
Villa 4 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
2 bath
92 m²
€ 195,000
House for sale in Oriuela Costa in La Zenia. The total area of 92.00 m2, the plot of 160 m2,…
Villa 4 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
150 m²
€ 560,000
This newly built house has avant-garde design, a large plot, privacy and sea and mountain vi…
Properties features in Alacant Alicante, Spain
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
