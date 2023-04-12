Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Alacant Alicante, Spain

Duplex 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 70 m²
€ 172,000
Duplex in Pueblo Centro. The area of the house is 70 square meters. m. Plot of 120 square …
Villa 3 room villain Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 167 m²
€ 215,000
Villa with a plot. The area of the house is 167 square meters. m., plot 434 square meters. …
Chalet 3 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m²
€ 275,000
Chalet with a plot in Ciudad Quesada. The area of the house is 100 square meters. m., plot …
Chalet 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Chalet 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 106 m²
€ 168,000
An independent chalet near the Algorfa golf course. Beautiful villa near the golf course, v…
Bungalow 3 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 79,000
Good bungalow in Torretas. Large plot. Bungalow with an area of 70 square meters. m. The …
Bungalow 3 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 61 m²
€ 195,000
The bungalow is in a modern style on the top floor overlooking the green areas. Just 300 me…
3 room townhousein Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m²
€ 140,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 80 square meters. m. 3 bedrooms. 2 bathrooms. Garden t…
Bungalow 4 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m²
€ 165,000
The bungalow at La Siesta Urbanization is a 15-minute drive from the center of Torrevieja. …
Bungalow 3 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 85 m²
€ 220,000
A beautiful bungalow on the ground floor in one of the best urbanizations of Oriuela Costa, …
Bungalow 2 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m²
€ 99,000
A completely renovated bungalow in a modern style on the ground floor without neighbors from…
Villa 3 room villain Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
€ 450,000
A new project of 40 luxury villas in the style of High Tech with panoramic views of the sea …
Duplex 3 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 86 m²
€ 169,520
Spacious corner duplex. Area 86 sq. M. m. Land 41 sq. M. m. 3 bedrooms. 2 bathrooms. In…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 71 m²
€ 157,000
La Ciñuelica in Punta Prima. Angular townhouse with an area of 71 square meters. m. with a …
Bungalow 4 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 68 m²
€ 340,000
Luxurious bungalow on the top floor with a usable area of 68.28 square meters. m. 3 bedroom…
Bungalow 2 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m²
€ 72,000
For sale a solar bungalow of 59 square meters. m., 1 bedroom, kitchenette, bathroom, laundry…
Bungalow 3 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 122,000
Aguas Nuevas. Angular bungalow to the south side in Altos de la Bahia. House 65 sq. M. m.,…
Villa 2 room villain Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 85 m²
€ 231,000
Villa in Daya Vieja. 2 bedrooms. 2 bathrooms. South side. 85 sq. m. Fully equipped. Pr…
3 room housein Finestrat, Spain
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 222 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,290,000
Introducing a new comfortable villa in a beautiful modern residential complex from a develop…
3 room housein Finestrat, Spain
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 210 m² Number of floors 2
€ 789,000
Introducing the new villa in a beautiful modern residential complex in Finestrat. The indoor…
3 room housein Finestrat, Spain
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 230 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,175,000
Introducing the new villa in a beautiful modern residential complex in Finestrat. The indoor…
3 room townhousein Calp, Spain
3 room townhouse
Calp, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 139 m² Number of floors 3
€ 435,000
A new townhouse in a modern style in a unique indoor residential complex from a developer in…
3 room townhousein Calp, Spain
3 room townhouse
Calp, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 188 m² Number of floors 2
€ 675,000
A new townhouse in a modern style in a unique indoor residential complex from a developer in…
5 room housein l Alfas del Pi, Spain
5 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 287 m² Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
Introducing the comfortable villa overlooking the mountains in La Nucia. La Nucia is a small…
5 room housein l Alfas del Pi, Spain
5 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 538 m² Number of floors 2
€ 765,000
Introducing the comfortable villa overlooking the mountains in La Nucia. La Nucia is a small…
3 room housein l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 114 m² Number of floors 2
€ 395,000
Introducing the comfortable villa overlooking the sea and mountains in La Nucia. Villa with …
2 room housein la Nucia, Spain
2 room house
la Nucia, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m² Number of floors 2
€ 185,000
Introducing the cozy villa overlooking the sea and mountains in La Nucia.La Nucia is a small…
Villa 3 room villain Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3 bath 110 m²
€ 368,000
NEW VILLAS IN THE LOS MONTESINOSResidential complex of 12 new villas in Los Montesinos, La H…
Bungalow 1 bedroomin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 52 m²
€ 69,900
For sale bungalow in Torrevieja in the Rosaleda-los frutales area. The total area of 52.00 m…
Villa 4 room villain Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
2 bath 92 m²
€ 195,000
House for sale in Oriuela Costa in La Zenia. The total area of 92.00 m2, the plot of 160 m2,…
Villa 4 room villain Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath 150 m²
€ 560,000
This newly built house has avant-garde design, a large plot, privacy and sea and mountain vi…

