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  4. Residential complex Bellemond Residence

Residential complex Bellemond Residence

Becici, Montenegro
from
$329,261
;
11
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ID: 38114
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 12
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 21/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Budva Municipality
  • Village
    Becici
  • Address
    Jadranski put

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2022

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Bellemond Residence – a premium residential complex in Becici Bellemond Residence is located in the village of Becici, on the Budva Riviera. The building stands on the first coastline – just a few steps from the sea, with any construction in front of it prohibited. The sandy beach is only 150 maway, the center of the old town of Budva is about two kilometers away, Tivat Airport is about 30 minutes away, and Podgorica Airport is about 50 minutes away. The complex is surrounded by developed infrastructure: the promenade, beaches, restaurants, a park, and an Orthodox church are literally a few minutes' walk away. Becici is a family resort with a population of about 1,500, known for its long beach, which is annually awarded the "Blue Flag"; historic Budva is about 2 km away. The complex is a stylish eight-story building, which includes one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging from 42 m². Thanks to the curve of the coastline, almost all apartments have panoramic views of the Adriatic; from the spacious terraces, you can hear the surf, and the sunrises and sunsets seem magical. The interiors are designed by a design studio: using natural marble, designer wood and stone, Murano glass, furniture and appliances from world brands collaborating with Aman, Armani, and Kempinski. The apartments are sold turnkey with an installed Legrand smart home system and can be supplemented with custom finishes. Bellemond Residence offers a range of services comparable to a five-star hotel. Residents have access to a private sandy beach area with a gentle entry and soft sand; the beach is awarded the international environmental "Blue Flag" award, where spots can be reserved in advance and accessed by electric buggy. Resident services include 24/7 concierge service, security, and cleaning, as well as a fitness center, a SPA complex with a pool, sauna, and hammam. The infrastructure is complemented by relaxation areas, seaside restaurants, green terraces, video surveillance, and a smart home system, ensuring a high level of security and comfort. Becici attracts tourists with its spacious beach surrounded by mountains and clean sea; the city of Budva with its historic center is 2 km away. Near the complex, there are supermarkets (about an 8-minute walk), restaurants (7 minutes), a medical center (2 minutes), an amusement park (10 minutes), and a school (18 minutes). Thanks to the combination of the first coastline, panoramic views, designer interiors, and a full range of services, Bellemond Residence is suitable for both luxurious vacations and permanent residence and investment.
Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 47.0 – 49.0
Price per m², USD 7,006 – 7,609
Apartment price, USD 329,261 – 372,856
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 77.0
Price per m², USD 7,271
Apartment price, USD 559,858

Location on the map

Becici, Montenegro
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Finance

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Residential complex Bellemond Residence
Becici, Montenegro
from
$329,261
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