Residential complex Blizikuce Hills - Pool Residences

Blizikuće Hills Pool Residences — a residential complex of 9 townhouses on the Budva Riviera, with panoramic views of the island of Sveti Stefan, the sea, and the mountains. The complex is designed as a combination of luxury living, natural surroundings, and well-thought-out infrastructure for a healthy lifestyle — modern architecture sits alongside olive groves and Mediterranean greenery that surrounds the territory. About the concept: Each of the 9 townhouses is a four-story house with its own swimming pool and a 2-car garage, designed for those who want to live surrounded by nature, yet within reach of the city and the sea. The architecture is based on 2.5m high panoramic windows and terraces with sea views, while the facades and parapets are made of natural local stone — the project focuses not on scale, but on the quality and privacy of each house. Materials and construction quality: Facades, stairs, and parapets made of natural local stoneOak parquet in bedrooms, porcelain stoneware in bathrooms and technical roomsVilleroy & Boch sanitary wareCooper Hunter (Canada) multi-split air conditioning systemsAnti-vandal entrance doors, interior doors made of wood and MDFFiber-optic internet, fire protection system, security alarm, video surveillanceMunicipal water supply, backup storage tank, bio-septic systemFully equipped swimming pools with mosaic finish and water purification systemLocation: Sveti Stefan island — about 5 minutes driveBudva — about 10 minutes driveBeaches — about 5 minutes drivePorto Montenegro and Kotor (UNESCO site) — about 30 minutes driveTivat Airport and Podgorica Airport — about 50 minutes driveSki resorts — about 2 hours driveBlizikuće Hills is a format for those looking for their own house with a pool in a quiet, green area of the Budva Riviera, but who are not ready to give up proximity to the sea and infrastructure. It is suitable both for permanent family living and for seasonal use with the possibility of renting out — especially considering the proximity to Sveti Stefan, one of the most recognizable places on the Adriatic. Investment potential: The Budva Riviera remains one of the most consistently growing segments of the Montenegrin real estate market. Buying directly from the developer exempts you from the property transfer tax, and owning a townhouse provides grounds for obtaining a residence permit in Montenegro. The management company takes care of house maintenance and rental organization, which relieves the owner of the need to handle this personally.