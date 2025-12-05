Apart hotel Alivia Hotel & Residences Sveti Stefan

🌊 Alivia Hotel & Residences, Sveti Stefan
Premium seafront apartments with guaranteed 8% annual yield
Alivia Hotel & Residences is an exclusive apart-hotel in the heart of Montenegro, in the legendary bay of Sveti Stefan. This is more than just a home by the sea — it is a full-fledged investment tool with 5-star service and a private 10,000 m² territory.
🏆 Why Alivia Hotel & Residences
Management by the premium brand Babylon Hospitality
A professional operator ensures impeccable 24/7 service, high occupancy, and transparent rental income. Your property performs at the level of a 5-star hotel at minimum.
Secluded seaside location
The complex is located between Budva and Sveti Stefan island, surrounded by an olive grove and the Miločer Park. Quick access to the beach (golf-cart transfer), yet you enjoy peace and quiet away from the lively Budva Riviera.
Flexible ownership options
You can:
Live in the apartment yourself
Rent it out under Babylon Hospitality management
Earn passive income while using the full hotel infrastructure anytime
🛂 Residence by investment
When purchasing an apartment from €250,000, you obtain the right to temporary residence in Montenegro – a step toward European status before the country joins the EU.
✨ Interiors & infrastructure
Apartments: from 37 to 112 m², plus penthouses with terraces from 140 m².
Style: Mediterranean design with natural wood, marble, and luxurious fabrics.
On-site infrastructure:
Spa zone
Panoramic pool with a sea-view bar
Golf-cart transfer to the beach
Yachting and fishing arrangements
Landscaped park
24/7 concierge and security