Apart hotel Alivia Hotel & Residences Sveti Stefan

🌊 Alivia Hotel & Residences, Sveti Stefan

Premium seafront apartments with guaranteed 8% annual yield

Alivia Hotel & Residences is an exclusive apart-hotel in the heart of Montenegro, in the legendary bay of Sveti Stefan. This is more than just a home by the sea — it is a full-fledged investment tool with 5-star service and a private 10,000 m² territory.

🏆 Why Alivia Hotel & Residences

Management by the premium brand Babylon Hospitality

A professional operator ensures impeccable 24/7 service, high occupancy, and transparent rental income. Your property performs at the level of a 5-star hotel at minimum.

Secluded seaside location

The complex is located between Budva and Sveti Stefan island, surrounded by an olive grove and the Miločer Park. Quick access to the beach (golf-cart transfer), yet you enjoy peace and quiet away from the lively Budva Riviera.

Flexible ownership options

You can:

Live in the apartment yourself

Rent it out under Babylon Hospitality management

Earn passive income while using the full hotel infrastructure anytime

🛂 Residence by investment

When purchasing an apartment from €250,000, you obtain the right to temporary residence in Montenegro – a step toward European status before the country joins the EU.

✨ Interiors & infrastructure

Apartments: from 37 to 112 m², plus penthouses with terraces from 140 m².

Style: Mediterranean design with natural wood, marble, and luxurious fabrics.

On-site infrastructure: