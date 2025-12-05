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Apart hotel Alivia Hotel & Residences Sveti Stefan

Przno, Montenegro
Price on request
;
15
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ID: 35101
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 07/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Budva Municipality
  • Village
    Przno
  • Address
    M 1

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    9

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit

About the complex

🌊 Alivia Hotel & Residences, Sveti Stefan
Premium seafront apartments with guaranteed 8% annual yield

Alivia Hotel & Residences is an exclusive apart-hotel in the heart of Montenegro, in the legendary bay of Sveti Stefan. This is more than just a home by the sea — it is a full-fledged investment tool with 5-star service and a private 10,000 m² territory.

🏆 Why Alivia Hotel & Residences

Management by the premium brand Babylon Hospitality
A professional operator ensures impeccable 24/7 service, high occupancy, and transparent rental income. Your property performs at the level of a 5-star hotel at minimum.

Secluded seaside location
The complex is located between Budva and Sveti Stefan island, surrounded by an olive grove and the Miločer Park. Quick access to the beach (golf-cart transfer), yet you enjoy peace and quiet away from the lively Budva Riviera.

Flexible ownership options
You can:

  • Live in the apartment yourself

  • Rent it out under Babylon Hospitality management

  • Earn passive income while using the full hotel infrastructure anytime

🛂 Residence by investment

When purchasing an apartment from €250,000, you obtain the right to temporary residence in Montenegro – a step toward European status before the country joins the EU.

✨ Interiors & infrastructure

Apartments: from 37 to 112 m², plus penthouses with terraces from 140 m².
Style: Mediterranean design with natural wood, marble, and luxurious fabrics.

On-site infrastructure:

  • Spa zone

  • Panoramic pool with a sea-view bar

  • Golf-cart transfer to the beach

  • Yachting and fishing arrangements

  • Landscaped park

  • 24/7 concierge and security

Location on the map

Przno, Montenegro
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Finance

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Apart hotel Alivia Hotel & Residences Sveti Stefan
Przno, Montenegro
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