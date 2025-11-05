Apartment in a new building FOR SALE! Apartments with a direct sea view in Bečići!

FOR SALE! Apartments with a direct sea view in Bečići!

A new residential building completed in 2020 — high-quality construction in a modern area near the Monte Dreams complex. The building is 80% occupied.

The sea is just 800 m away, with shops and all necessary infrastructure nearby.

Available options:

• 1-bedroom apartment — 51 m², price 132 600 € (2600 €/м²)

• 2-bedroom apartment — 63 m², price 166 900 € (2650 €/м²)

There are no such prices on the market even for buildings under construction. Hurry — only a few apartments left!

The apartments offer a direct panoramic view of the Adriatic Sea.

The units are fully ready for living: only the installation of a built-in kitchen and furniture is needed.

Our agency provides services for furnishing and managing your property — from interior design to rental management.

Contact us today and choose your dream apartment in Bečići!