Residential complex Alivia Boutique Residences

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Alivia Hotel & Residences is a premium complex of apartments and hotel infrastructure located near Sveti Stefan on the Budva Riviera. The project combines opportunities for personal residence, seaside vacations, and rental income in one of the most prestigious areas of the Montenegrin coast.
The complex is situated on a private territory of approximately 10,000 m² amidst olive groves and Mediterranean nature. The location combines a peaceful atmosphere, proximity to the sea, and convenient access to key resorts of the Budva Riviera.
The project concept is focused on a five-star resort format with a wide range of services for owners and guests. Property owners can use the complex's infrastructure and participate in the rental management program.
Complex infrastructure:
Panoramic swimming pool with views of the sea and Sveti StefanBarSPA areaRelaxation terracesPrivate territory of approximately 10,000 m²Professional hotel managementGolf cart shuttle service to the beachYachting opportunitiesFishing and seaside leisureLocation:
Sveti Stefan — next to the complexMiločer Park — a few minutes by carBudva Riviera beaches — in immediate proximityBudva — about 10 minutes by carTivat Airport — about 21 kmInvestment potential:
Opportunity for personal residence and rental income generationProfessional rental fund managementHigh demand for resort real estate in the Sveti Stefan areaLimited supply of new projects of this format on the coastProspects for property value growth after construction completionConstruction is scheduled for completion in Q4 2026.
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Przno, Montenegro
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