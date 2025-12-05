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  4. Residential complex Anatolia Becici

Residential complex Anatolia Becici

Boreti, Montenegro
from
$264,297
;
9
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ID: 38149
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 33
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 27/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Budva Municipality
  • Village
    Boreti
  • Address
    XLIV ulica, s42 anatolia Voronka 4

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2021

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Anatolia is a modern residential complex in the village of Becici, on the Budva Riviera, located on a slight elevation 300–400 meters from the sea. The project unites four buildings of varying heights and combines developed internal infrastructure, panoramic views of the sea and mountains, as well as a convenient location near the beach and the center of Becici. The complex includes four buildings (Anatolia 1, 2, 3, and 4) ranging from five to seven stories, fully built and ready for occupancy. Available units range from studios to two-bedroom apartments, each with its own private terrace. Infrastructure: Outdoor swimming poolUnderground parking with elevatorsSolar panels for power supply of common areasPlaygrounds and recreation areasOn-site restaurant Mini-marketVideo surveillance and secured territoryParking spaces available for purchase: €27,000-30,000Location: Becici beach — about 300–400 mBudva Old Town — about 3 kmTivat Airport — about 30 minutesPodgorica Airport — about 60 minutesInvestment potential: Anatolia is initially designed for two usage formats — permanent residence by the sea and seasonal rental of apartments during the high tourist season in Becici. The developed internal infrastructure, proximity to the beach and the village center support stable demand from both buyers looking for their own residence and tenants, making the complex an attractive investment object.

Location on the map

Boreti, Montenegro
Healthcare
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Finance

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Residential complex Anatolia Becici
Boreti, Montenegro
from
$264,297
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