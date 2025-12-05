Residential complex Lenara Residence

Rusca Son (Lenara Residence) is a modern residential complex in Becici, located just 5 minutes from the sea. The project consists of 23 apartments: 4 studios, 10 1+1 apartments, 7 2+1 apartments and 2 two-level penthouses. The complex provides apartments with sea views, partial sea views, terraces, garden and penthouses with panoramic terraces and their own infinity pools. The complex was created in the format of an apartment hotel with infrastructure for comfortable living and rent: SPA, fitness, sauna, swimming pool, cleaning and parking. On the local floor there is direct access to the SPA-zone, fitness and pool, and apartments of this level have terraces with access to the pool and areas for sunbathing. Particular attention is paid to comfort and infrastructure: the complex is equipped with a two-level parking for 23 cars, which provides convenient maneuvering and accommodation even for large cars. The architecture of the building includes modern facades, spacious terraces and a thoughtful layout focused on the maximum use of space and sea views. The complex is located in Becici - one of the most popular resort areas of the Budva Riviera. This area is known for its wide sandy beach, which is considered one of the best in Montenegro, as well as a developed infrastructure for recreation and living. In the immediate vicinity of the complex are: Promenade and beach Bechichirestorana, cafes and beach clubs supermarkets and everyday infrastructure walking routes along the sea Also in a few minutes drive is the Old Town of Budva - the historical and tourist center of the region with restaurants, boutiques and cultural life. The location combines the tranquility of the residential area and proximity to tourist activity, which makes the complex convenient for both permanent residence and rental.