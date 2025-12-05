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  4. Residential complex New Becici - 60K

Residential complex New Becici - 60K

Boreti, Montenegro
from
$143,363
;
11
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ID: 38113
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 10
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 21/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Budva Municipality
  • Village
    Boreti
  • Address
    XLIV ulica, s 42 ANATOLIA New Becici

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Complex Bečići 60K is not just a new development, but a true resort town in one of the most prestigious locations on the Budva Riviera. Situated on a hill just three hundred meters from the beach, it occupies a plot of about 60,000 m² and consists of several modern buildings and a hotel block. It offers panoramic views of the Adriatic Sea, and the location itself provides a combination of the tranquility of mountain air and proximity to the life of Budva. The complex offers a wide selection of housing: from compact studios to spacious apartments with multiple bedrooms. All apartments are delivered with high-quality finished interiors, equipped bathrooms, and air conditioners. Thanks to the favorable orientation, the homes will be filled with sunlight and offer sea views.  The complex is also equipped with developed on-site infrastructure. The ground floors will house a large supermarket, several shops, and a fitness center, while the grounds will be adorned with a restaurant and a swimming pool. Multi-level underground parking is provided for cars, and security will be ensured by guards and concierge service. In other words, everything necessary for living, relaxation, and business is at hand — you won't even have to leave the complex. Given the prestige of the area, walking distance to the sea, and developed own infrastructure, Bečići 60K is one of the most attractive offers on the market. The complex combines a high level of comfort, a vibrant resort atmosphere, and potential for value growth, making it suitable both for permanent residence and for rental or resale in the future.
Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 42.0 – 57.5
Price per m², USD 3,413 – 3,671
Apartment price, USD 143,363 – 210,947
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Apartment
Area, m² 42.0
Price per m², USD 3,606
Apartment price, USD 151,437

Location on the map

Boreti, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance

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Residential complex New Becici - 60K
Boreti, Montenegro
from
$143,363
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