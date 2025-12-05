Residential complex Sea view apartments in Budva

Sea view apartments in Budva.

An exclusive residential complex located in the most prestigious area of Budva, just 550 meters from the beach. The complex combines modern Mediterranean design, advanced construction technologies, and maximum comfort for living and relaxation.

Key Features:

• Premium design and high-quality construction: modern architecture, panoramic windows, and carefully planned layouts.

• Breathtaking sea views: 90% of apartments offer views of the Adriatic Sea.

• Convenience and comfort: “Smart Home” systems, including lighting, underfloor heating, and air conditioning.

• Security: video surveillance and access control system.

• Parking: underground parking for 50 vehicles and 2 elevators for residents’ convenience.

• Apartments: 1- and 2-bedroom units.

• Modern landscape design.

Payment Plan:

• 30% initial deposit

• 0% installment plan

• 3-year payment schedule.

This offer is the perfect combination of comfort, coziness, and security, designed for those who value quality of life and want to enjoy the beauty of Montenegro every day.