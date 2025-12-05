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  4. Residential complex Skyline Becici

Residential complex Skyline Becici

Becici, Montenegro
from
$229,450
;
9
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ID: 38112
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 7
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 21/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Budva Municipality
  • Village
    Becici
  • Address
    Jadranski put

Property characteristics

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

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Modern residential complex Skyline Apartments is located in Becici - one of the most popular resort areas of the Budva Riviera, directly by the sea. The project is a modern residential building with apartments, focused on comfortable living and rest near the coast. The complex has a good location, panoramic views and functional layouts of apartments. The apartments are equipped with kitchens, recreation areas and bathrooms, which makes them convenient for both short-term and long-term stay. On the territory of the complex and in its immediate vicinity are provided: open pool direct access to beach parking Wi-Fi and modern communication and convenient entrance groups The complex is focused on comfortable everyday life and rest by the sea.
Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 47.0 – 50.0
Price per m², USD 4,882 – 5,966
Apartment price, USD 229,450 – 298,285

Location on the map

Becici, Montenegro
Education
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Finance

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Residential complex Skyline Becici
Becici, Montenegro
from
$229,450
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