Residential complex Skyline Becici

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Modern residential complex Skyline Apartments is located in Becici - one of the most popular resort areas of the Budva Riviera, directly by the sea.
The project is a modern residential building with apartments, focused on comfortable living and rest near the coast. The complex has a good location, panoramic views and functional layouts of apartments.
The apartments are equipped with kitchens, recreation areas and bathrooms, which makes them convenient for both short-term and long-term stay.
On the territory of the complex and in its immediate vicinity are provided:
open pool direct access to beach parking Wi-Fi and modern communication and convenient entrance groups The complex is focused on comfortable everyday life and rest by the sea.