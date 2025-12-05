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  4. Residential complex Belvedere Residence

Residential complex Belvedere Residence

Boreti, Montenegro
from
$99,811
;
9
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ID: 38108
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 3
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 21/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Budva Municipality
  • Village
    Boreti
  • Address
    XLIV ulica

Property characteristics

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Belvedere Residence in Bečići is a modern residential complex on the Budva Riviera, located about 3 km from Budva, within walking distance of the sea, the promenade, and all the resort infrastructure of the area. The complex was opened in 2016 and is perceived not only as a place for seasonal holidays, but also as a comfortable option for permanent or long-term living: it has a swimming pool, parking, Wi-Fi, and some apartments offer panoramic sea views.  Thanks to its location in Bečići, near the beach, restaurants, and everyday infrastructure, Belvedere Residence is suitable for living by the sea in a quiet part of the coast, while maintaining convenient access to Budva. The apartments are designed in a modern style and intended for everyday comfort: they feature kitchens with dining areas, air conditioning, terraces in some units, and functional layouts that are convenient both for personal use and for rental purposes.  An additional advantage of the complex is its clear rental potential: the format of ready-to-move-in furnished apartments by the sea, a popular tourist location, and strong user ratings make Belvedere Residence an attractive option both for personal use and for generating income from short-term or seasonal rentals.
Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 53.0
Price per m², USD 4,805
Apartment price, USD 254,689
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 95.0 – 96.0
Price per m², USD 4,362 – 4,649
Apartment price, USD 418,746 – 441,691
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Apartment
Area, m² 36.0
Price per m², USD 4,748
Apartment price, USD 170,940
Apartments Condo
Area, m² 27.0
Price per m², USD 4,122
Apartment price, USD 111,283

Location on the map

Boreti, Montenegro
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Developer news

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Residential complex Belvedere Residence
Boreti, Montenegro
from
$99,811
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