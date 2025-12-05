Residential complex Belvedere Residence

Belvedere Residence in Bečići is a modern residential complex on the Budva Riviera, located about 3 km from Budva, within walking distance of the sea, the promenade, and all the resort infrastructure of the area. The complex was opened in 2016 and is perceived not only as a place for seasonal holidays, but also as a comfortable option for permanent or long-term living: it has a swimming pool, parking, Wi-Fi, and some apartments offer panoramic sea views. Thanks to its location in Bečići, near the beach, restaurants, and everyday infrastructure, Belvedere Residence is suitable for living by the sea in a quiet part of the coast, while maintaining convenient access to Budva. The apartments are designed in a modern style and intended for everyday comfort: they feature kitchens with dining areas, air conditioning, terraces in some units, and functional layouts that are convenient both for personal use and for rental purposes. An additional advantage of the complex is its clear rental potential: the format of ready-to-move-in furnished apartments by the sea, a popular tourist location, and strong user ratings make Belvedere Residence an attractive option both for personal use and for generating income from short-term or seasonal rentals.