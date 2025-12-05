Residential complex Adriatic pearl resort II

Apartments with sea views in a closed elite complex
Sale of apartments with a separate bedroom in a private complex of premium class.
Perfect for living and investing.
✨ About the complex:
• Closed territory
• Parking is included in the price
• Sunset view gym 🌇
• SPA area
• Own service company
🏗 Quality and comfort:
• German investor
• High construction standards
• Warm floors
• Smart air conditioners
• Thoughtful layouts
• Already 50% of apartments are booked
💳 Terms of purchase:
• Installment up to 2 years without interest
• Obtaining a residence permit when buying
• No purchase tax