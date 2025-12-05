  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Adriatic pearl resort II

Denjasi Cesminovo, Montenegro
from
$297,069
from
$4,891/m²
;
3
ID: 27326
Last update: 28/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Budva Municipality
  • City
    Denjasi Cesminovo

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    3

About the complex

Apartments with sea views in a closed elite complex

Sale of apartments with a separate bedroom in a private complex of premium class.

Perfect for living and investing.

✨ About the complex:

• Closed territory

• Parking is included in the price

• Sunset view gym 🌇

• SPA area

• Own service company

🏗 Quality and comfort:

• German investor

• High construction standards

• Warm floors

• Smart air conditioners

• Thoughtful layouts

• Already 50% of apartments are booked

💳 Terms of purchase:

• Installment up to 2 years without interest

• Obtaining a residence permit when buying

• No purchase tax

Location on the map

Denjasi Cesminovo, Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
