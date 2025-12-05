Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Blizikuce

Start of sales of apartments in a closed complex, in the elite village of Blizikuche
12 km from the center of Budva
The advantages of the complex are that it is located in a place where windmill roses meet, where there is a guaranteed pitchfork on the sea and a quiet neighborhood.
The complex is located on the territory of 2500 m2
It consists of only 3 houses on 3 floors.
18 apartments
12 garages, gym, sauna
We also take over the management of the apartments that they brought you income while you are away.
Available apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms