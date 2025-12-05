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Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Blizikuce

Radenovici, Montenegro
from
$5,043
from
$5,277/m²
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ID: 35516
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 04/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Budva Municipality
  • Village
    Radenovici

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

About the complex

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Start of sales of apartments in a closed complex, in the elite village of Blizikuche

12 km from the center of Budva

The advantages of the complex are that it is located in a place where windmill roses meet, where there is a guaranteed pitchfork on the sea and a quiet neighborhood.

The complex is located on the territory of 2500 m2

It consists of only 3 houses on 3 floors.

18 apartments

12 garages, gym, sauna

We also take over the management of the apartments that they brought you income while you are away.

Available apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms

Location on the map

Radenovici, Montenegro
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Finance

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Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Blizikuce
Radenovici, Montenegro
from
$5,043
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