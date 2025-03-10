Residential complex New villas with pools and ocean views in Jimbaran, Bali, Indonesia

  1. Realting.com
Jimbaran, Indonesia
from
$424,789
14/04/2025
$422,166
13/04/2025
$422,413
12/04/2025
$423,985
11/04/2025
$433,570
10/04/2025
$435,336
09/04/2025
$437,521
08/04/2025
$437,250
06/04/2025
$437,508
05/04/2025
$433,523
04/04/2025
$439,313
03/04/2025
$444,185
02/04/2025
$443,252
01/04/2025
$442,249
30/03/2025
$440,895
29/03/2025
$444,187
28/03/2025
$445,807
27/03/2025
$444,246
26/03/2025
$443,967
25/03/2025
$442,449
24/03/2025
$440,936
ID: 23336
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2417427
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • City
    Kuta Selatan
  • Town
    Jimbaran

About the complex

European-class real estate in the tropical paradise of Bali! The complex will have a club infrastructure for more than 50 types of activities - recreation areas, SPA, gym, swimming pool, event venues, etc. A permanent doctor and nurse will be available to residents on site. There are 6 types of villas and 3 types of apartments to choose from. There is no transport in this gated complex!

Advantages
  • high occupancy
  • increasing real estate cost
  • thoughtful ergonomics and quality materials
  • maximum natural light
  • you can order various services - laundry, cleaning, lawn mowing, etc.
Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located on a hill near Jimbaran Beach, offering stunning views of the ocean, the hills of the Bukit Peninsula and Mount Agung in the distance. The area is distinguished by developed infrastructure, excellent restaurants and a high level of security.

Location on the map

Jimbaran, Indonesia

Similar complexes
Residential complex UBUD CITY Renaissance
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$118,800
Residential complex ELYSIUM VILLAS
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$81,500
Residential complex Complex of two-storey villas close to beaches, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Bukit, Indonesia
from
$289,856
Residential complex
Pererenan, Indonesia
from
$175,000
Residential complex Solar
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$500,000
Other complexes
Residential complex OM APARTMENTS
Residential complex OM APARTMENTS
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$160,676
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 4
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex PANDAWA RESIDENCE
Residential complex PANDAWA RESIDENCE
Bukit, Indonesia
from
$134,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 40–153 m²
4 real estate objects 4
Exclusive complex of villas and apartments on a paradise island. The complex is created for permanent residence and investment.  4 rows of two-story villas with beautiful ocean views have been designed. 3 blocks of comfortable apartments. On the roof there is a secluded area for meditation…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Gated complex of villas in a prestigious area, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Gated complex of villas in a prestigious area, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$2,00M
The project has two remaining villas: a three-bedroom villa for $900,000 and a five-bedroom villa for $1,900,000. The three-bedroom villa will be completed in January 2025, and the five-bedroom villa will be built to order within a year and a half. The villa is ideal for any style of spendin…
Agency
TRANIO
Latest News in Indonesia
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
10.03.2025
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
24.12.2024
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
01.03.2024
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
01.02.2024
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
26.12.2023
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
“Lombok is similar to Bali 15 years ago.” What is important for investors in Indonesia's real estate market to know?
05.10.2023
“Lombok is similar to Bali 15 years ago.” What is important for investors in Indonesia's real estate market to know?
Sustainability and stability. Expert calculated Country Risk Premium for Indonesia
19.09.2023
Sustainability and stability. Expert calculated Country Risk Premium for Indonesia
How to buy property in Indonesia: a detailed guide
24.06.2023
How to buy property in Indonesia: a detailed guide
Show all publications