Residential complex New villas with pools and ocean views in Jimbaran, Bali, Indonesia

European-class real estate in the tropical paradise of Bali! The complex will have a club infrastructure for more than 50 types of activities - recreation areas, SPA, gym, swimming pool, event venues, etc. A permanent doctor and nurse will be available to residents on site. There are 6 types of villas and 3 types of apartments to choose from. There is no transport in this gated complex!

high occupancy

increasing real estate cost

thoughtful ergonomics and quality materials

maximum natural light

you can order various services - laundry, cleaning, lawn mowing, etc.

AdvantagesLocation and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located on a hill near Jimbaran Beach, offering stunning views of the ocean, the hills of the Bukit Peninsula and Mount Agung in the distance. The area is distinguished by developed infrastructure, excellent restaurants and a high level of security.