SKY LINER Uluvatu

Wana Giri, Indonesia

from €195,605

82–158 m² 2

Completion date: 2024

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Apartment with an ideal location at the intersection of the most popular areas of Bali - Berava and Seminyak. Apartments in the KIARA OCEAN PLACE residential complex are presented with modern cozy layouts ( 82-158 sq.m. ) with full finishes « turnkey ». With an available installment for 16 months. For residents of the complex there is a gym, swimming pool, business center and pool bar. Famous beach clubs such as Café Del Mar and Potato Head Beach Club are also within walking distance. The apartments are located in an ideal picturesque place with social infrastructure, which guarantees an annual income of 10-15%. Call or write, advise you absolutely for free! We guarantee full legal support. Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.