SKY LINER Uluvatu

Pecatu, Indonesia
from
€139,252
;
8
About the complex

The unique premium apartment complex SKY LINER Uluwatu includes:
loft apartments, family apartments with a private courtyard, studios, apartments 1-3 rooms, penthouses.
All species on the ocean from a height of 100 meters.
Unique top location in the heart of Uluwatu on the slope of the rock.
5 Min to Padang Padang Beach and Drimland Beach.
The complex has a restaurant with terraces, a spa, a fitness room, a children's playroom, coworking and all the necessary infrastructure for a comfortable stay and rest.
Start of sales from 149500$
ROI from renting up to 25% per annum. Own management company.
Revenue from investment in construction for resale up to 67%.
For detailed information, please contact our office specialists on the specified contacts in the profile.

 

Development company

BIG BALI GROUP
BIG BALI GROUP
PROPERTY | INVESTMENT | DEVELOPMENT

 

 

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Premium class
Monolithic
2025
Finished
10
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 60.0
Price per m², EUR 2,321
Apartment price, EUR 139,252
Apartments 4 rooms
Area, m² 500.0
Price per m², EUR 2,608
Apartment price, EUR 1,30M
New building location
Pecatu, Indonesia

