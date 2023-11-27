Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Epidaurus
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Municipality of Epidaurus, Greece

3 properties total found
Townhouse 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 164 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€400,000
3 room house with furniture, with fireplace, with storage room in Nea Ephidauros, Greece
3 room house with furniture, with fireplace, with storage room
Nea Ephidauros, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 119 m²
Property Code: 621516 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Epidavros Archaia Epidavros for €310.000 . Th…
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa with under construction, with under construction, sea view, detached house, swimming pool, ancient theater, beach, near athens, peloponnese in Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with under construction, with under construction, sea view, detached house, swimming pool, ancient theater, beach, near athens, peloponnese
Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
This exceptional property with a magical view is located on the slope of Nea Epidaurus and j…
€185,000
Properties features in Municipality of Epidaurus, Greece

