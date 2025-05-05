Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Corinth
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Municipal Unit of Corinth, Greece

townhouses
3
House Delete
Clear all
14 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 285 m²
For sale this luxury villa with panoramic views & guesthouses in Posidonia Corinthia of 285s…
$458,560
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
A luxurious 98 sq m maisonette with a courtyard and parking, in a quiet area of ​​Corinth, i…
$342,192
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of one bedroo…
$302,686
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 room house in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
4 room house
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Property Code: 601665 - House FOR SALE in Korinthos Agios Georgios for €500.000 . This 300 s…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey villa of 1120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of . Ground…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom house in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
2 bedroom house
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
A luxurious 94 sq m maisonette with a courtyard, in a quiet area of ​​Corinth, ideal for res…
$325,083
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom house in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 bedroom house
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Corinth center house 250m² consisting of ground 115tm first floor 60 sqm and basement 80 con…
$281,065
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Ancient Korinthos, Greece
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Ancient Korinthos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
- Ancient Corinth - unfinished apartment of 130 sqm with mountain view - Elevated ground f…
$108,497
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom house in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
1 bedroom house
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
For sale a detached house of 66 sq m on a plot of 300 sq m in Corinth, in a prime location. …
$204,201
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. Gr…
$135,687
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 605 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 605 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
$2,71M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
5 bedroom house in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
5 bedroom house
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
A very beautiful and spacious detached house of 160 sq m is for sale in Corinth, in an excel…
$431,091
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-base…
$720,183
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Semi-basement consists of …
$730,706
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Corinth, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go