Houses for sale in Municipal Unit of Asini, Greece

2 bedroom house in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
2 bedroom house
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 2
Tolo is a magical destination, built in the embrace of the Argolic Gulf, with a coastline fu…
$552,246

Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 760 m²
Number of floors 2
Tolo, Nafplio: Two-storey villa with pool – 1/6 ownership for €109,000! At owners.gr, wit…
$128,778
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Newly built luxury villa of 93 sq.m. in Tolo This residence is a modern construction of hig…
$550,022

Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
OneOne
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of ​​144 sq.m. in the Eastern Peloponnese. The first …
$891,062
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of …
$889,535

Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
