Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Solygeia
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Municipal Unit of Solygeia, Greece

;
villas
4
cottages
5
townhouses
8
House Delete
Clear all
20 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
4 bedroom house
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Perched above the crystal-clear waters of the Saronic Gulf, in the prestigious coastal encla…
$688,032
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 740 m²
Floor 1/1
Residential complex This impressive residential complex for sale is located in Pefkali, Cori…
$896,185
Leave a request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 247 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 247 sq.meters in Peloponnese. 1st floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
$442,654
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Billion Dollar BeautiesBillion Dollar Beauties
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Sophiko, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sophiko, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground f…
$265,659
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale townhouse area of 135 sq.m. on the Peloponnese peninsula. The townhouse is located …
$290,969
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 135 m²
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground f…
$292,904
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Townhouse in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Area 740 m²
Complex This impressive housing complex for sale is located in Pefkali, Corinthia , an …
$909,146
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 430 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 430 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroo…
$531,319
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 210 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of …
$649,390
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of living r…
$425,181
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a 3-storey cottage with an area of 120 square meters on the Peloponnese peninsul…
$424,815
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of ​​165 sq.m on the Peloponnese Peninsula. The first…
$733,242
Leave a request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 165 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of one bedr…
$743,846
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse for sale with an area of ​​158 sq.m. in the Eastern Peloponnese. The townhouse is …
$452,748
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Floor -1/4
Townhouse for sale with an area of ​​120 sq.m. in the Eastern Peloponnese. The townhouse is …
$290,969
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a 3-storey cottage with an area of 430 sq.m on the Peloponnese peninsula. The first…
$523,744
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 120 m²
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 4 levels. …
$295,177
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of ​​210 sq.m. in the Eastern Peloponnese. The first …
$640,132
Leave a request
5 room house in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
5 room house
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Property Code: 58992 - House FOR SALE in Soligeia Pefkali for €390.000 . This 300 sq. m. Hou…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 room house in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
4 room house
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Property Code: 581505 - House FOR SALE in Soligeia Korfos for €300.000 . This 240 sq. m. fur…
Price on request
Leave a request

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Solygeia, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go