Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Lefkada
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Municipality of Lefkada, Greece

House To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Municipality of Lefkada, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Municipality of Lefkada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The maisonette has 3 levels. The sem…
€275,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Lefkada, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Lefkada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale, a traditional house of 160 sq.m located in Katouna village, on the island of Lefka…
€342,000
2 room house with sea view, house, with greece in Nydri, Greece
2 room house with sea view, house, with greece
Nydri, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
Lefkada, Ellomeno: For sale newly built bright Maisonette 79sq.m. frontage on a ground floor…
€225,000
Chalet 3 bedrooms in Lazarata, Greece
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Lazarata, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 1
Maisonette for sale in Sfakiotes, Lefkada of Lefkada Prefecture for 190.000€ (Listing No W41…
€190,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Lefkada, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Lefkada, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 656 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 656 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. Villa has front layout has a wonderful se…
Price on request

Properties features in Municipality of Lefkada, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir